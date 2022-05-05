Terrell Academy, SGA baseball game moved up

Class 7A No. 1 Hewitt-Trussville will try to stay alive in the state playoffs on Saturday when it takes on James Clemens in Game 3 of their best-of-3 series. The Jets won the first game Friday 6-5. Hewitt came back to win the second 3-0. The series will be decided...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school basketball players Charity Hinton and Jayda Jones signed to continue their athletic and academic career. Guard, Jayda Jones signed to continue her career with Belhaven University. Jones was one of the Lady Wildcats top defenders. “It means everything to me,” said Jones. “I...
AHSAA softball postseason play began this week with area tournaments.
Teams competed in double-elimination brackets for the right to advance to regionals. The top two teams in each area advanced.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County hosted Sumrall in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs. Newton County would hit straight singles in the first and be able to score one run to start an early 1-0 lead over the Bobcats. After the bottom of the second Sumrall...
The Dalton high school soccer team was seeking their third consecutive state championship on Friday night, but the Catamounts came up short. Lassiter beat the Catamounts 3-1 in the 6A finals at Mercer University in Macon. Yahir Paez had Dalton’s lone goal on the evening. It was Dalton’s first postseason loss since 2018.
Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs. Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.
