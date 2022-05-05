ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, GA

Terrell Academy, SGA baseball game moved up

By WALB Sports Team
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - The scheduled matchup between the Terrell Academy Eagles and...

The Montgomery Advertiser

Here's how Montgomery-area softball teams fared in AHSAA area tournament action

AHSAA softball postseason play began this week with area tournaments. Teams competed in double-elimination brackets for the right to advance to regionals. The top two teams in each area advanced. RANKINGS: See where Montgomery-area softball teams are ranked in the final ASWA poll SOFTBALL: Meet the 2021 Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro softball team TOP PERFORMERS: Here's who stood out in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Lady Bulldogs dominate Wesson 12-1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.
WTOK-TV

Sumrall takes game one over Newton County

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County hosted Sumrall in game one of round three in the MHSAA playoffs. Newton County would hit straight singles in the first and be able to score one run to start an early 1-0 lead over the Bobcats. After the bottom of the second Sumrall...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WDEF

Dalton Falls 3-1 to Lassiter in Class 6A State Soccer Finals

The Dalton high school soccer team was seeking their third consecutive state championship on Friday night, but the Catamounts came up short. Lassiter beat the Catamounts 3-1 in the 6A finals at Mercer University in Macon. Yahir Paez had Dalton’s lone goal on the evening. It was Dalton’s first postseason loss since 2018.
DALTON, GA
WTOK-TV

Friday’s results of MHSAA softball and baseball games from round three

Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs. Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.

