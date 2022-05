The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had internal discussions about the "possibility" of trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving early this season. Ian Begley of SNY reported that those talks occurred while Irving, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, sat out the early portion of the 2021-22 campaign after the Nets stated on Oct. 12 that he would not play with the team until he was eligible to become a "full participant."

