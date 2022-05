Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate and a three-time All-Defensive selection, but Jimmy Butler isn't intimidated. "Joel's a hell of a player," Butler told reporters when asked about getting matched up with him on switches. "That's my guy, too. But I'm not scared of him either. I don't think anybody is. Nobody's scared of nobody in this matchup, so I'll attack him like I'll attack anybody else. I like it, he takes that challenge. He's the MVP, he's their team's best player, that's what he's supposed to do."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO