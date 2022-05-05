Toledo Opera looks to upcoming season: 'Suor Angelica,' 'Cavalleria Rusticana,' 'Merry Widow,' and more

With one opera left to go in a somewhat-altered season, the Toledo Opera Association is looking ahead to more music in 2022-2023, when, hopefully, the coronavirus pandemic is a distant and unpleasant memory.

Blue , which was to be the season’s second opera but was postponed because of a surge in the omicron variant, will be the last in the current season on Aug. 26 and 28.

But come Oct. 14 and 16, the TOA’s 64th season will begin with a double dose of verismo. Giacomo Puccini’s Suor Angelica , an opera that hasn’t been performed in Toledo since 1982, will be paired with Pietro Mascagni’s powerful Cavalleria Rusticana, as it was in the 1982 season .

Both tell the stories of “fallen women”: Sister Angelica gave up her infant son and was forced into the convent by her harsh family. In Cavalleria , Santuzza is a young girl used and abandoned by her lover, Turridu; she is shunned by society and, it seems, God himself. Turridu has turned his back on Santuzza for former lover, Lola, now married to Alfio.

The focus of both operas are women's reactions to the adversity of social constructs that are placed on them. The double bill will be directed by Keturah Stickann, who will bring a female perspective to both operas.

Suor Angelica is part of Puccini’s Il Trittico , a trio of one-act operas comprising Suor Angelica , Il Tabarrro (The Cloak) , and Gianni Schicchi , a rare comic opera from the master of tragedy. All operas have been performed at the Toledo Opera, but the TOA said the Trittico has never been performed together.

Performing in Suor Angelica will be soprano Jill Gardner as Angelica and contralto Lauren Decker as the Principessa. Gardner and Decker are back as Santuzza and Mama Lucia, respectively, in Cavalleria Rusticana , along with tenor Brian Cheney as Turridu and baritone Corey Crider as the cuckolded Alfio. Both of these one-act operas are conducted by Maestro Geoffrey McDonald and staged by Stickann.

The next opera — OK, operetta — The Merry Widow by Franz Lehar on Feb. 10 and 12, is definitely an about face. The beautiful, rich, and witty Hanna Glawari is a sought-after catch by not only men but her country. If she marries someone not from Pontevedro, Pontevedro will lose her riches, so the powers that be appoint the womanizing Count Danilo to woo and win her. But will he?

The TOA said in an email that some levity is just what is needed after the hardships of the last few years, and Lehar’s bubbly music, as intoxicating as the champagne at Maxim’s, the favorite haunt of Count Danilo, fits the bill.

J. Ernest Green conducts while Jamie Offenbach and James M. Norman bring the light-hearted comedy to life. Starring as the merry widow is Alyson Cambridge (Toledo Opera’s Carmen ) and BGSU voice professor Keith Phares as Count Danilo.

To wrap up the season on April 21 and 23, the TOA will showcase its chorus, always an essential piece of a production but rarely the stars of the show.

“We planned the final piece, Celebrazione del Coro, as a way to celebrate the Toledo community members who are at the heart of the Toledo Opera's musical activity,” the TOA said in a statement. “Celebrazione del Coro is also an opportunity to bring the full grandeur of opera to the Toledo Community — featuring famous choruses and arias from operas that we are not able to perform on a regular basis.”

Three-show subscriptions and single tickets are available now at toledoopera.org .

THE GLASS City Chamber competition has announced the finalists for the live round of the competition. Six teams make up the junior division (high school) and seven teams comprise the senior division (college). Two teams are local and the rest will be traveling from Cleveland, Oberlin, Detroit, Troy, Bloomington, Cincinnati, and Katowice, Poland.

Local teams are Triple Tonic Trio, comprising Freya Klaas , violin, and Elsa Klaas , cello, of Ottawa Hills Junior High, and Henry Shao , piano, of Timberstone Junior High in Sylvania.

The Grazie String Quartet comprises Adam Roberts , violin, Niranjan Bhagwat , violin, Tony Chen , viola, and Patrick Martz, cello, all of Perrysburg High School.

Judges are Damon Coleman , cellist, and Merwin Siu , violinist, of the Toledo Symphony, and Michael Boyd, pianist, of the University of Toledo. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on May 14 at the University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts, 1910 W. Rocket Dr. The public is welcome. The event will be livestreamed on glasscitychambermusic.org .

Coming up:

■ Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center, 811 Jefferson St., Port Clinton, Sunday, 3:30 p.m.: The Musical Arts Series closes its 2021-2022 season and celebrates Mom with performances by internationally acclaimed musicians Mark Kosower , cellist, and Max Levinson , pianist. The program includes Gabriel Faure’s Elegie Opus 24, Richard Strauss’ Romanze in F Major, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata in D Major, as well as works by Ernest Chausson, Nikolai Myaskovsky, and Bohuslav Martinu. Tickets are $15. For information, go to musicalartsportclinton.com .

■ Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Rd., Thursday, 7 p.m.: Great Big Family Productions presents the I Believe It Now Tour featuring Dove Award-winning band Sidewalk Prophets. Tickets are $13 to $50 on eventbrite.com . The chapel is not selling tickets.

■ Lucille’s Jazz Lounge at TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Suite C, Friday, 8 p.m.: Michael J. Reed , Master of the Rhythm. TSA Urban Jazz Collective is the opening act. Tickets are $16 to $23.

Saturday, 8 p.m.: David Bixler, alto saxophone, Dan Loomis , bass, and Fabio Rojas , percussion. Tickets are $15 to $22. For information, go to lucillesjazzlounge.com.

■ Ohio Theatre and Event Center, 3112 Lagrange St., Friday, 6 p.m.: Musical sing-along Wizard of Oz. Free. Go to historicohiotheatre.org .

■ Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Opera Outdoors, Toledo Opera’s free pop-up performance series. Free. For information, go to toledoopera.org .

■ Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor, Friday, 8 p.m.: That’s My Style: A Tribute to Peggy Lee featuring Chelsea Packard and pianist Tyler Driskill . Packard will guide us through the iconic music of Peggy Lee, featuring collaborations with Benny Goodman and Cy Coleman, songs written for herself as well as other notable artists, and more. Tickets are $10 to $45. Visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com , call 734-769-2999, or email kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com .

■ St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, May 15, 3 p.m.: St. Tim’s Discovers, the chamber music series sponsored by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, closes the 2021-22 season with a recital by the Mark Lemle Trio. The trio comprises saxophonist Lemle, bassist Kevin Eikum , and pianist Eric Dickey . Free. Visit saint-timothy.net .

■ Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.: Toledo Piano Teachers Association’s annual recital and luncheon. Reservations required. Call Vivienne Sommerfield at 419-729-3161.

Send news of music to Heather Denniss at hdenniss@theblade.com at least one week ahead of your event.