A century of Chinese cuisine at the Golden Lily

Toledo has a handful of signature restaurants, those places that have stood the test of time, served generations, and helped form the culinary backdrop of what it means to be a Toledoan.

The Golden Lily is one of those places. Already operating in the early 1920s, the Chinese restaurant was an iconic fixture of the downtown dining scene for many decades, known for its kitschy, colorful decor and large lineup of traditional Asian dishes. When the restaurant was demolished to make way for the Huntington Center, the owners rescued the colorful decorations and vowed to reopen in a new location.

Today, the Golden Lily is at the far southwest corner of the city, on Reynolds Road in the Southwyck neighborhood, still carrying on a dining and business legacy of more than a century. In several recent visits, we found that the experience on offer is just a faint echo of that enjoyed by generations of downtown Toledo diners, but the lineup of classic dishes remains a step above other Chinese restaurants in the city.

From the outside, the Golden Lily doesn’t look like much. In fact, we wondered if the place was really open the first time we pulled up. The building appeared lifeless from the parking lot, and the exterior didn’t seem kept up, but a single “open” sign at the front reassured us.

The Golden LilyRating: ★★★Address: 2223 S. Reynolds Rd., ToledoPhone: 419-385-3883Category: Casual/takeoutMenu: ChineseHours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. SundayWheelchair access: YesAverage price: $$Credit cards: AE, D, MC, VWeb site: Facebook.com/Golden-Lily-205560106135009

Inside, the decor is much more remarkable, with red-and-gold-patterned panels and tiling wherever you look, carved dragons peering down from ornate ceiling tiles, and other colorful Asian theming scattered throughout the restaurant. The space is dimly lit, clean, and fun, if a bit visually busy.

But while the decor is colorful and energetic, the atmosphere itself was laid-back. Even though the dining room was quiet with few guests during one recent weekday dinner hour, the service was still pretty slow, and when our order was mixed up, we had to wait awhile before we were able to flag down our server to correct it. After a century of serving diners in Toledo, the Golden Lily comes off as a practiced and competent but kind of tired and long in the tooth.

All that said, what really matters is the food, and the Golden Lily still offers consistent quality across its menu. We tried a few signature dishes, appetizers, and Chinese takeout staples and found all of them to be well prepared with good depth of flavor. For example, the garlic chicken we ordered for lunch one afternoon didn’t look very special at first glance, with an almost colorless sauce and bland-looking appearance. But once we dug in, we found a lot of subtle seasoning, and the meal just got better and better as we devoured it.

On one visit, we dined in with hong sue gai ($13.95) and General Tso’s chicken ($13.95), which were served family-style on large plates with a big bowl of rice to share. We enjoyed being able to sample the different dishes. While both used the same battered chicken as a base, the sauces offered much different flavors. The hong sue gai featured mushrooms and veggies in an oyster sauce, with the subtle seafood flavor really shining through what was a mild dish. The General Tso’s, meanwhile, wasn’t nearly as spicy as the menu warned and featured none of the vegetables or other additions, but it was sweet and savory and pleasant to eat.

When we ordered the chicken wings ($6.95) as an appetizer, our server warned us they were “wing dings.” What came out were tiny little wings fried to an appealing golden brown that didn’t have a lot of meat on them but were quite delicious and surprisingly spicy. We also tried the crab rangoon ($5.95) — a Chinese takeout staple that’s often greasy and kind of spongy, but these were fresh, crisp, and flaky — and the delicious potstickers ($6.95), which literally exploded with savory flavor when we bit in.

Among takeout dishes, we tried the beef lo mein, which once again was well prepared, delicious, and filling. The dish really had a great beef flavor that set it apart from the numerous chicken dishes we tried.

The most disappointing dish we tried was the Szechuan chicken, and not just because we had actually ordered the beef. It just didn’t have the spiciness we’d hoped, and it was easily the weakest part of the meal.

In all, the Golden Lily’s dishes are a noticeable step up from other Chinese restaurants we’ve tried in the area, and the prices reflect that. Expect to pay an extra dollar or two compared to similar places (the menu announced that an extra $1 would be added to every entree due to inflation).

In some ways, the Golden Lily is showing its age. But there’s a reason this family-run eatery has been around for a century, and the quality that has kept diners coming back decade after decade is still evident in South Toledo.