Murder, we wrote: The joys of modern mystery games

The best part of any whodunit is trying to figure out who, exactly, dun it — before the fictional investigator does.

Video games are different from movies and books. Games cut out the middleman. They let the player become the investigator rather than simply watch them.

The best of them do it by challenging their players to solve the mystery themselves. They don’t lead the player by the hand; they lay out a story and let their players piece it together, using their own cognitive abilities.

Return of the Obra Dinn (2018), a one-man operation by acclaimed indie developer Lucas Pope, is the quintessential example.

Obra Dinn casts the player as an insurance adjuster sent by the East India Company in 1807 to search the Obra Dinn, a ghost ship that’s just turned up after five years missing at sea. Your goal as investigator is to identify what happened to the 60 people who were supposed to be on board the ship: Are they dead, and if so, how?

The player waves a time-traveling watch over any human remains they find, transporting them to a scene that shows the events directly culminating in that character’s death, which the player watches and rewatches (and rewatches, and rewatches) to connect dialogue, clothing, characteristics, and stories to each of those 60 people.

It’s a logic puzzle writ large; there are no shortcuts, no secret levers, no minigames. My success in the game was due entirely to my own investigative prowess. To lock in answers, I had to correctly place three faces to their names and manners of death. When I’d done so, a 20-second tune played to let me know I’d gotten it right.

That sound is pure serotonin.

Hearing that noise means I solved the mystery with the clues provided. I didn’t just follow a sequence of events; I was given a non-linear set of facts and circumstances, and I figured the truth out based on them. A single hint from an online guide would have ruined the experience; solving the game using my brain was the point.

Obra Dinn is a genre unto itself, an intellectual and technical accomplishment Lucas Pope should be proud of. This also makes finishing it heartbreaking. There are no other games that replicate the satisfaction it brings.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. There are all types of detective games out there playing with how to engage their audience on a deeper level.

Games that build their story around their players’ critical thinking aren’t limited to solving murders. Sometimes they’re about getting away with them.

Overboard! , released by indie studio Inkle in 2021, uses time looping as the mechanism to draw players in. Where Obra Dinn ’s time-traveling watch allows the player character to see into the past, Overboard! resets the same day.

Overboard! stars Veronica Villensey, a former stage actress who pushes her husband overboard on a trans-Atlantic journey to start a new life in America. She’s so close to getting away with it, too; she just has to survive one last day on the ship without being caught. That day went wrong a thousand different ways as I navigated the suspicions of Veronica’s fellow passengers.

No worries, though. I could play a thousand different times.

Veronica didn’t remember each successive day. But I did, and it was up to me to remember everything Veronica learns between each day and act on it.

The world of Overboard! is limited to one ship, but it’s full of moving parts. Knock over one domino, and Veronica’s headed to the slammer. If the genial Mr. Carstairs found her earring on the deck and confronted her about it, I had to get Veronica up there early enough to snatch it the next day.

If her attempt to frame her husband’s mistress went amiss, I’m the one who knew how to fix it next go around. The skills I built up over successive runs are what lead me to success. While Veronica experienced that final day like a Groundhog Day Bill Murray with amnesia, my exploration of the world let me accumulate knowledge, master the setting, and ferret my way into the hidden corners and secrets of that ship.

Return of the Obra Dinn and Overboard! are far from the only mystery games valuing non-linear exploration and logic-oriented design. There’s a wave of games like this being released, and they’re not all about long ocean voyages, either.

There’s nothing wrong with mystery games that feed the player clues, leading the player down a specific path to a single predetermined ending. There are plenty I like, even. But I love Return of the Obra Dinn and Overboard! for understanding what sets video games apart from other media.

The best part of a mystery is guessing the killer, and these games one-up books and movies by putting their players right in the action, relying on us to solve the mystery themselves.

We’re not watching Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple anymore. We are them.

A copy of ‘Overboard!’ was provided by the developer by request.