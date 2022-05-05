ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon could miss rest of season with groin injury

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYpQd_0fTwzqNc00

Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilon could miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

The Spaniard has sat out the last two games with the problem and Antonio Conte is unsure whether he will return for the remaining four games of the campaign, starting with Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.

With Matt Doherty out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury it leaves Spurs down to just two wing-backs in the shape of Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

“Reguilon’s not available,” Conte said.

“He hasn’t trained with us and honestly I don’t know as there are only two weeks until the end of the season whether it will be possible for him to come back this season.”

Conte said loan star Dejan Kulusevski is “100 per cent” a Tottenham player.

The Swede, who has been a sensation since joining from Juventus in the January transfer window, is on an 18-month loan, but Spurs have the option to buy, which would turn into an obligation should certain on-field criteria be met.

Conte has no concerns about Kulusevski’s future, saying: “He’s on loan but it’s like a deal ended. He’s a Tottenham player, 100 per cent in every aspect.

“Not officially but he’s 100 per cent a Tottenham player.”

Spurs’ pursuit of Champions League football faces a huge test as they visit Anfield on Saturday, with Liverpool’s quest for the quadruple in full flow.

The Reds have only dropped two points in the Premier League since January 2 – a draw against title rivals Manchester City – and Conte has hailed them as “incredible”.

“When you arrive at this point of the season and you are in a race for every target, it gives you a big, big push to do something incredible,” he said.

“I think Jurgen Klopp is doing a fantastic job with his team. It is not easy, especially for an English team to arrive at the end of the season to stay in the race for all the competitions that you compete.

“It is incredible, you can see Liverpool’s players run a lot, they have not had many injuries. Their enthusiasm is not 100 per cent it is 200 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGvVH_0fTwzqNc00

“You don’t feel the fatigue when you reach this point. We want to go there to play our game and we know we are in a race for the Champions League and we need to find a way to get a point in every game.

“They know they are strong, they are one of the best teams in the world. It will be a good game for us. We prepared the game very well and I think we need to be very good without the ball, to be good defensively, but if we want to win we have to be very good with the ball.

“I said this to my players, we need to play a good game and be brave when we have the ball, don’t be scared for all the pressure and to find the solution.

“We have improved a lot. We are in this race for a place in the Champions League and for this reason we need to get points in every game. Every game is a big chance for us to improve the table. In this game we have to try and beat Liverpool.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Seagulls hammer dismal United

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.Follow all the reaction from Brighton vs Man United below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City moved a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.At the other end of the table, Everton boosted their survival hopes, Leeds dropped into the bottom three and Watford were relegated.The first-ever Miami Grand Prix took place on Sunday evening, while Chelsea were crowned winners of the Women’s Super League once again and Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia .Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honoursWilfried Zaha starting to feel his age as Crystal Palace youngsters take flightAntonio Conte makes life easy for Spurs with ‘incredible’ attention to detail
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On This Day in 2007: West Ham ‘draw a line’ under Tevez-Mascherano affair

West Ham attempted to “draw a line” under the controversial signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano after receiving a £5.5million fine on this day in 2007.The club were hit with the penalty by the Premier League’s independent commission following a two-day hearing but avoided a points deduction and subsequently climbed out of the relegation places.Eggert Magnusson, who was the club’s chairman at the time of the hearing but was not involved in the signings, said in a statement: “I think it is now time to draw a line under this matter.“The fine imposed on us was very significant but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte makes life easy for Spurs with ‘incredible’ attention to detail, Ben Davies claims

Tottenham defender Ben Davies believes head coach Antonio Conte’s meticulous attention to detail makes it easy for the players once they enter the pitch.A second draw of the season against Liverpool, having already taken six points off defending champions Manchester City, has shown Spurs can compete with the Premier League’s top sides.Conte had a full week to prepare for the challenge at Anfield, where Klopp’s team had not failed to win since October, and the disciplined way in which they approached their task was rewarded.The Spurs boss set up in a 5-4-1 formation and ensured the Reds’ wide threats of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha starting to feel his age as Crystal Palace youngsters take flight

Wilfried Zaha is happy to be Crystal Palace’s elder statesman but is still not convinced by Patrick Vieira’s attempts to make him an out-and-out forward.The Ivory Coast international struck his 14th goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford and was part of a line-up that included Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.Injuries to the aforementioned younger duo at certain parts of the season has prevented boss Vieira from playing the talented trio together as much as he would have wanted but he will hope that is a different story during the 2022-23 campaign.Zaha, 29, said: “It just shows...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emma Hayes left ‘mentally drained’ after Chelsea clinch third successive title

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left feeling “mentally drained” after her “amazing” team battled back to clinch a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.The Blues twice came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off the challenge of second-placed Arsenal.Goals from Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten, either side of a pair of stunning volleys from Sam Kerr, did the damage at a sold-out Kingsmeadow.“First half I thought we played with fear; second half we played to win and I have to credit the whole dressing room for switching that mentality because we knew we had something to lose,”...
SPORTS
The Independent

AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

AC Milan climbed back to the top of Serie A after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Verona.Sandro Tonali’s double helped Milan extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches and leapfrog city rivals Inter into pole position with two games to play.Davide Faraoni headed Verona into the lead and Tonali, who had an earlier effort ruled out by VAR, equalised in first-half stoppage time.Tonali struck again early in the second period and Alessandro Florenzi sealed all three points with a late third goal for Milan, who are two points clear at the top.Atalanta remain in pursuit of a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham Hotspur#Spaniard#Juventus#Anfield#Reds#The Premier League
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements

Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last...
The Independent

Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix after holding off late Charles Leclerc attack

Max Verstappen survived a late onslaught from Charles Leclerc to win Formula One’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.The world champion started third, but raced past Carlos Sainz at the opening bend before taking Leclerc in the other Ferrari on lap nine.A 10-lap shootout following a safety car period provided a dramatic end, but Verstappen held his nerve. Leclerc took the runner-up spot with Sainz completing the podium.Sergio Perez took fourth ahead of George Russell. Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he was usurped by a freshly-shod Russell with nine laps to run.“Strategy has not been kind...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy