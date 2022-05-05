ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Timothée Chalamet’s West End Stage Debut Canceled At London’s Old Vic

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyUDA_0fTwznyf00

Click here to read the full article.

The Old Vic’s production of Amy Herzog’s play 4000 Miles , which was to have featured the West End debut of Timothée Chalamet in a co-starring role opposite Dame Eileen Atkins , has been canceled, the theater company announced today, citing a two-year pandemic-caused delay.

In a statement to ticket-holders, theater management wrote:

Following its postponement due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the show at a time possible for everyone involved.

It’s been a long journey to get to this point and despite two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible. We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank you for your continued patience and understanding. It’s hard to believe that it’s almost two years to the day that we should have been stepping onto The Old Vic stage for the first preview to share our show with an extremely eager audience (‘4000 Miles’ was one of the top-selling shows ever to be scheduled at this theater).

The Pulitzer-nominated play was initially scheduled to begin performances at the Old Vic on April 6, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic shutdown.

Herzog’s play ran Off Broadway in both 2011 and 2012, and was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the Old Vic described the play: At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night. His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.

Chalamet, whose current movie projects include Wonka, would have played the grandson to Atkins’ grandmother.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Colm Meaney Replaces Kelsey Grammer In ‘No Way Up’; First Look At Just-Wrapped Survival Thriller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the female-driven survival thriller No Way Up, with Colm Meaney (Gangs of London) taking over the role originally to have been played by Kelsey Grammer, who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor stars alongside BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Grace Nettle (War of the Worlds). In the film from director Claudio Fäh (Northmen – A Viking Saga), an airliner...
MOVIES
Deadline

Baz Luhrmann Shows Off ‘Elvis’ Footage, Tells Exhibition “Man Can’t Live By ‘Batman’ Alone” – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrrmann came to CinemaCon and brought the goods on his latest feature Elvis, which he says ” isn’t so much a biopic”. The director said his Elvis covers three versions of the King of Rock: as a rebel, Hollywood star and his Vegas twilight; the singer being a mirror of America through different phases. Also Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker looms large as quite the force in Elvis’ life. Similar to the soundtrack of the director’s The Great Gatsby which fused jazz with J.Z.’s hiphop sensibility, there’s a similar music motif going on in Elvis. In the footage we...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff About Astrid & Charlie Romance In Early Works At Warner Bros; ‘Barry’ Scribe Jason Kim Writing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Barry producer and scribe Jason Kim is set to pen a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians which will center around the Gemma Chan character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr. in the original movie. I hear that Kim came in with a dynamite pitch for the lovebirds’ story, and Warner Bros. swooned for it. The project is in early development. Note, the Crazy Rich Asians sequel remains in development, and it’s being penned by Amy Wang. Both the spin-off and Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Star In & Direct Noir Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’ – Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton is set to star in and direct the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which was written by Gregory Poirier and is being produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta. Carter Stanton will executive produce for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. The film follows a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so he must race against the police...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#Sag Awards#West End#Performing#Musical Theater#Covid
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade pleaded not guilty today to four misdemeanor counts. Isaiah Lee, 23, who was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl. He is due back in court May 20. Lee appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MLive

‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will have Jennifer Grey back as Baby

After 35 years, the mantra still stands: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. According to reports, “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 hit movie, will have a sequel. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” said...
MOVIES
extratv

Ariana DeBose Set to Host Tony Awards 2022

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards!. In a statement, DeBose said, “I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach’s Bid For 24th Consecutive Win Comes Down To $1

Click here to read the full article. SPOILERS: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach went for her 24th consecutive win on Friday — and it came down to a single dollar. Challenger Danielle Maurer won tonight’s game by the measly sum, ending Roach’s audience captivating reign as a champion on the popular game show. Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., finished in first place with $15,600, while Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, came in second with $15,599. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I...
GAMBLING
Deadline

Mike Hagerty Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles on Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on Seinfeld, has died. His death April 29 was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy. No cause was given. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Allison Janney Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Written by Sylvia and directed Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig)...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kang Soo-youn Dies: Pioneering South Korean Film Actress Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, who won South Korea’s first acting award from a Big Three film festival when she took home Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, died Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55 and her family said she died of a cerebral hemorrhage at 3 PM at a hospital in southern Seoul. The film industry will soon organize a funeral committee led by Kim Dong-ho, former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Born in Seoul in 1966, she made her acting debut for local...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Fred Savage Fired As ‘The Wonder Years’ EP/Director Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is severing ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct in his role as executive producer and director on the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the beloved 1988 series, which starred Savage, has not been renewed for a second season yet but remains in contention. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Killing Eve's Sandra Oh Reveals Alternative Ending to Controversial Series Finale

Killing Eve's fourth and final season originally wasn't slated to end with that divisive character death. In a recent discussion with Deadline, series star Sandra Oh revealed that an alternative ending was originally pitched that would have seen everyone's favorite female assassin living to see another day. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy