‘Outlander’ Casts Charles Vandervaart As Jamie Fraser’s Adult Son, William Ransom

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Jamie Fraser’s ( Sam Heughan ) son William Ransom will be all grown up when Starz ’s Outlander returns for Season 7 and he’ll be portrayed by Charles Vandervaart ( Lost in Space , The Craft: Legacy ).

Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey ( David Berry ), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. On the surface, William is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.

The character of William, Jamie’s biological son who is unaware of his parentage, made his series debut in Season 3.

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of Outlander , joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer, and executive producer said in a statement. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel, and emotional peril than any season before”

Executive producer Maril Davis added, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

Season 6 wrapped its short run on Sunday with Jamie and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) is sadly familiar territory: torn apart.

Production is currently underway in Scotland with returning cast Heughan, Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell.

Vandervaart is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams and Innovative Artists.

