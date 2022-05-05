ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet, or 2.2 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 04/03/1993. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 18.2 Sun 8 pm 18.2 17.4 15.8 MSG unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:01 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet, or 4.6 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 PM EDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 06/15/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.7 Sun 9 pm 19.0 17.2 15.5 MSG unknown
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Box Butte and northern Morrill Counties through 615 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kilpatrick Lake, or 19 miles west of Alliance, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alliance, Alliance Airport and Kilpatrick Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Tonopah, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected and airport observation. IMPACT...Hazardous travel affecting the Tonopah area and eastward along US-6 approx 30 miles. Locations impacted include Tonopah, Tonopah Airport and Saulsbury Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:01 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet, or 4.6 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 PM EDT Sunday was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 06/15/1951. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 19.7 Sun 9 pm 19.0 17.2 15.5 MSG unknown
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Morton; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...233 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232 233...234...235...236 and 237, which includes the all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all of the Eastern Plains A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...233 and 237...which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...Strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Seward Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085...086 087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075 076...077...078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has cancelled the Red Flag Warning Sunday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...064...065...066...079...080 081...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR MUCH OF NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...All of northern Arizona today and much of northern Arizona on Monday. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Prescott National Forest. * WINDS...Today, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Local gusts up to 60 mph downwind of high terrain features like the San Francisco Peaks and Black Mesa. On Monday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 to 12 percent. Humidity trending closer to 15 to 20 percent in the higher mountains above 7000 ft. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

