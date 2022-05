A Racine man is facing multiple charges, and police say he kept drugs and guns within reach of his toddler son. Kalib Crandall was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver narcotics with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana with a deadly weapon, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, one misdemeanor count of obstruction, and six counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 75 years in prison and/or up to $240,000 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO