ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO Unveils New Trailer & Character Posters For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE6YN_0fTwyu1900

Click here to read the full article.

HBO has unveiled the latest trailer for its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon as well as character posters.

House of the Dragon , which premieres on August 21, comes from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

The Game of Thrones prequel stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It focuses on the House Targaryen.

Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen. Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal, who wrote the pilot script. Condal serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT alum Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. The production team also includes executive producer/writer, Sara Hess; executive producers Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt; Directors Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; and director/co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes.

Here are character posters for the series’ leads:

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Colm Meaney Replaces Kelsey Grammer In ‘No Way Up’; First Look At Just-Wrapped Survival Thriller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the female-driven survival thriller No Way Up, with Colm Meaney (Gangs of London) taking over the role originally to have been played by Kelsey Grammer, who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor stars alongside BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Grace Nettle (War of the Worlds). In the film from director Claudio Fäh (Northmen – A Viking Saga), an airliner...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Drops First-Look Image of Sylvester Stallone As Mob Boss In Taylor Sheridan’s New Series ‘Tulsa King’

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ dropped a first-look image of Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, as his mob boss character, Dwight. Tulsa King is the latest series from Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan. It marks Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guested on a number of classic shows such as Police Story and Kojak back in the ’70s and more recently in series such as This Is Us. The image comes from the Paramount+ Twitter account referring to Stallone’s character as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia...
TULSA, OK
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Bomani Jones
Person
Ezra Edelman
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matt Smith
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Game Of Thrones#Sag Awards#Martin S Fire Blood#The House Targaryen#Deadline Stax Records
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Katrina Lenk Reveals Her Character’s ‘Back Story’ Is ‘Based on True Events’

On “Ozark,” Katrina Lenk plays Clare Shaw. She’s a pharmaceutical executive struggling to keep her family’s company afloat in the midst of a scandal. Sound familiar? That’s because Clare’s backstory is partially based on true events. “Ozark” is known for its dark storylines–according to Jason Bateman who said “the blood spigot does not ever get turned off”–and this time it drew from reality.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Drama Just Took Over Bridgerton's No. 1 Spot

Lady Whistledown may have delivered plenty of scandalous updates amid the most recent London social season, but it is another scandal that is currently taking Netflix by storm. After breaking yet another Netflix record following its March 25 premiere date, Bridgerton Season 2 has been bumped from the top spot on Netflix's streaming charts by the streamer's newest hit, Anatomy of a Scandal.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy