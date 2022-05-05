Man dies amid series of gun-related incidents in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police responded to a series of gun-related incidents overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Around quarter to Midnight, officers went to the area of Portage Road and Cedar Avenue, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) and pronounced dead.

About an hour and a half after this, police responded to Main Street, where a man told them he was robbed by two men. At least one of them had a gun, they say. The victim, who had a laceration on his head, said he was struck with the gun. He was treated at NFMMC.

Minutes later on Elmwood Avenue, police investigated a report of a man who had been shot in the face.

“The victim told officers that he was standing outside when he was approached by two suspects who asked him for a ‘light,'” Niagara Falls police said. “Without any further comment, one of the suspects began firing a gun at the victim, striking him once in the head.”

The victim, whose injury was non-life threatening, was taken to ECMC.

Around 3:15 a.m., two people told police that they were threatened by someone with a gun near Main and Pine Avenue. Shortly before 4 a.m., officers tried to interview a man in the area of Main and Park Place. During this time, police say he was found to have a gun and was taken into custody.

No names regarding these incidents have been released by Niagara Falls police.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .