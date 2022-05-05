ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Marion County deputies search for man who left transition center

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a...

kval.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

DCSO deputies stop pickup, flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen in burglary near Sisters; 2 men arrested

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies made a high-risk, guns-drawn traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne of a pickup towing a flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen from a property east of Sisters, where they conducted surveillance since Sunday’s break-in. The post DCSO deputies stop pickup, flatbed trailer loaded with items stolen in burglary near Sisters; 2 men arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in east Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Officers and emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast at around 10:35 p.m. Friday evening. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at...
SALEM, OR
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Search Is On For Man Who Escaped Federal Prison In Oregon

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals-led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is searching for Andrew...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville fugitive runs from Sunriver traffic stop, caught by DCSO K-9, jailed

A Sunriver police officer pulled over an SUV for several traffic violations early Thursday, but the Prineville man at the wheel ran, prompting a search. The fugitive was found by a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 and taken to the hospital after telling police he had ingested numerous fentanyl pills, then was taken to jail. The post Prineville fugitive runs from Sunriver traffic stop, caught by DCSO K-9, jailed appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
KDRV

Son of local Sheriff Deputy brought back home to Southern Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- For those who may have witnessed several law enforcement vehicles driving along I-5 from Rogue River to Central Point Friday night thinking something like an accident had happened, that was not the case. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies throughout Jackson County came...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man shoots, kills roommate, police say

A Beaverton man shot and killed his roommate Friday evening, police said. The Beaverton Police Department said officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at 8:40 p.m. They found a man, identified as 37-year-old Levi Benjamin Pierce, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Pierce was taken...
BEAVERTON, OR
KCBY

Motorcyclist robbed McDonald's drive-thru at gunpoint in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. - A man on a motorcyclist robbed a McDonald's drive-thru window at gunpoint this week. Now Eugene Police ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Around 4:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 4, the man rode his motorcycle through the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's at 2125 Cubit St. in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR

