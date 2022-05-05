ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Tracking heavy, steady rain for Friday morning commute; temps reach into 70s today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2YXt_0fTwxWzc00

New Jersey will be treated to some nice weather today before rain enters the forecast.

WATCH: James Gregorio has the latest track for Friday's wet weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says residents can also look forward to a big warmup for the upcoming week, with temperatures potentially reaching into the 80s.

Today will see mostly sunny skies. The weather will be pleasant, with temperatures in the low-70s.

Overnight temperatures will cool down into the mid-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Friday will see rain throughout the day, which will affect your morning commute. The rain will become heavier and steadier, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The worst of the rain will be late Friday night into early Saturday. Around 1-2 inches of rain is likely across the state. Temperatures will be cooler in the low-60s. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yifis_0fTwxWzc00

Saturday is expected to see rain in the morning, with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain cooler, with temperatures only in the mid-50s. Overnight temperatures will dip to the mid-40s.

Mother's Day Sunday will see the weather improving, with dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftX8U_0fTwxWzc00

