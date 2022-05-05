ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Longevity diet: More carbs, fasting, and less protein

By Annie Lennon
Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers analyzed hundreds of studies to identify a diet that optimizes human health and longevity. They found that diets low in animal protein and high in complex carbohydrates that include periods of fasting are most beneficial for long-term health and life span. However, the researchers note that their findings...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 9

Debbie Thompson
1d ago

Tell this to any diabetic and you will be laughed at. Carbs are not part of this diet

Reply(5)
5
