Nixon confident heading into its first playoff matchup in nearly two decades

Bryan Cisneros and the Nixon Mustangs will play in their first playoff series since 2005 when they match up with San Antonio Stevens in a series which starts Friday.

This week is uncharted territory for the Nixon Mustangs.

For the first time since 2005, Nixon is playoff bound as it finished fourth in District 30-6A this season. No one on this year’s roster has ever participated in postseason play. However, while this is the first time the Mustangs are preparing for the playoffs in two decades, they are approaching their upcoming best-of-three series against San Antonio Stevens like all the other matchups they have gotten ready for this year.

“It’s pretty exciting to have an extra week - hopefully we will have more,” Nixon head coach Eddie Cruz said. “It’s been a while since the last time Nixon was in the playoffs.

“We haven’t changed anything when it comes to preparation. Why change something when it has been working?”

Nixon had come close to making the playoffs the past couple of seasons - only to fall short, though. A too-late late-season run, or a late-season collapse had held them back in the past. But not this year. The Mustangs held everything together and finally got over the 17-year bump.

Nixon has had talented senior classes the past couple seasons. But this year’s senior class might arguably be its most talented in a while.

The Mustangs’ senior class is led by playmakers such as Bryan Cisneros, Jose Escamilla, Joey Gamez, Aidan Salazar and Billy Winans - most of them set to play collegiately. And with their play - along with the other key seniors - Nixon finally broke its near-two-decade-long playoff drought.

“It feels good to be preparing for the playoffs,” Salazar said. “I think all the senior classes previously were good. But I think this year’s class was more stacked. A lot more talent.”

Cruz added, “Our seniors really stepped up this year. They gained a lot of experience the last two years being on varsity. Last year was hard for us to miss out on the playoffs. (The seniors) wanted to make sure we made it this year.”

The Mustangs will face a tough San Antonio Stevens team in their return to the playoffs. The best-of-three series will open Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at the Northside ISD complex in San Antonio. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Veterans with Game 3 set for 30 minutes after the second game, if needed.

The Falcons won District 29-6A with ease as it went a perfect 16-0 in league play. Not only that, but they are solid all around as they are good offensively and defensively.

Stevens has six players who have played in at least 25 games this season who are batting above .300. Kevin Brashears leads the way, hitting .381. The Falcons also have five players who have driven in at least 15 runs this year in Brashears, Jose Becerra, Gabriel Cook, Jordan Owns and Isaac Lopez at 16, 25, 21, 20 and 16 RBIs, respectively.

Then with its pitching, Stevens’ ace hurler is Cook as he is 11-0 with a 0.42 ERA, according to MaxPreps. Becerra is another one of the Falcons’ better pitchers as he is 5-1 with a 2.39 ERA.

Although Stevens is a tough matchup, Nixon views itself as one too.

The Mustangs have a solid lineup with Cisneros, Salazar and Jahel Hernandez being effective hitters. Then with players such as Gamez, Winans and Escamilla on the mound, the Green & Gold feel they can get outs when needed with ease.

“One key part is the batting,” Hernandez said. “We must excel when guys are in scoring position. That will help us out a lot. Besides that, our defense is good, and our pitching is really good. We just have to bat well. But that doesn’t worry me too much because this ball club is good.”

For baseball players growing up, a dream of theirs is to participate in high school playoffs. The Mustangs finally get that opportunity later this week for the first time in nearly two decades.

While Nixon has finally broken its playoff drought, it now aims to break another drought: win its first bi-district championship in decades. According to Cruz, the last time the Mustangs won a bi-district title was at least two decades ago.

Nixon knows its first-round matchup is a tough one. But it’s certainly not scared going into the best-of-three series against Stevens. In fact, it’s confident.

After years of almost, the Mustangs are finally in the playoffs for the first time since 2005. They are self-assured entering this postseason as they have been somewhat of a surprise all season. And they will look to continue their successful year past this weekend.

“We play in a really tough district,” Cruz said. “We are battle tested. If we do what we do, we can come out on top.”

Nixon certainly believes it has a good chance to move on to the second round of the playoffs. And it aims to prove that come this Friday.

