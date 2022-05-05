ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York removes term ‘incorrigible’ from education law

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A term claimed to be both racist and sexist has been banned from certain sections of New York’s education law.

On May 4, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.6744/A.7981 to remove the term “incorrigible” from reference in education law.

According to its definition, being labeled as “incorrigible,” means being “incapable of being corrected, not reformable. It is a term that has been historically applied to girls of color for behavior that is not “stereotypically feminine,” the Governor’s Office said.

Legislation S.6744/A.7981 specifically prohibits discrimination, intimidation and retaliation against school students who file a complaint or exercise their right or private action against such schools.

New York State law currently allows students to file a written complaint against licensed private career school conduct with the State Education Department, as well as the private right of action outside the Education Department’s complaint procedure. However, before new legislation, the law did not cover protections for students against proprietary or for-profit colleges.

However, the new last expanded protections to students in these schools. Governor Hochul said that this bill aims to right the historical wrongs of racial bias and discrimination that stemmed from the now-banned word.

“It is essential that New York’s educational institutions are places where all students, no matter how they look or express themselves, can pursue their fullest potential free from bias and intimidation,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “In New York, our diversity is our strength, and this legislation will help ensure that young women, especially young women of color, are not stigmatized by this outdated term and are protected from abuses of power.”

