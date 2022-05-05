Gundersen offers free CNA training through new program

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Certified nursing assistants can get free training and job placement through a new program at Gundersen Health System.

Gundersen announced Thursday that anyone who enrolls in its CNA training program will not have to pay tuition. Qualified applicants will receive training coursework and hands-on clinical experiences through Western Technical College.

The first cohort of students begins June 23 and runs through Aug. 21. Classes will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Participants who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam will be offered a CNA position at Gundersen. A one-year commitment would be required. To apply, head to Gundersen’s website.

