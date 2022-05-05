ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gundersen offers free CNA training through new program

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbXYE_0fTwwL4800

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Certified nursing assistants can get free training and job placement through a new program at Gundersen Health System.

Gundersen announced Thursday that anyone who enrolls in its CNA training program will not have to pay tuition. Qualified applicants will receive training coursework and hands-on clinical experiences through Western Technical College.

The first cohort of students begins June 23 and runs through Aug. 21. Classes will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Participants who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam will be offered a CNA position at Gundersen. A one-year commitment would be required. To apply, head to Gundersen’s website.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse fire investigators sift through rubble of India Curry House for clues

American Legion Riders escort pieces of Vietnam War Veterans Memorial wall to La Crosse

La Crosse teachers, petitioners ask for more school resource officers

West Salem adaptive sports league celebrates wiffleball victory over school rival

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Outdoor dining options return for La Crosse businesses

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Outdoor dining will return to downtown La Crosse. The city’s board of public works approved an amended ordinance Monday. The board grant street privilege permits between now and November. Like the outdoor café program approved in 2020. Outdoor dining will not be permitted on state highways. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now Cheryl Hancock retires...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
West Salem, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Students present research from Community Engaged Learning program partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – UW-La Crosse students are presenting their research done right here in the La Crosse community. Students worked with a local organization, The Women’s Fund, to send out surveys to find the more urgent economic, social, and health needs of people living in the city. This partnership is part of a new program for the university...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cna#Gundersen Health System#Western Technical College#Recent News Headlines#News 8#India Curry House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Food Truck Friday returns to Logan Middle School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – People got some tasty treats over the lunch hour Friday to help out a local school. Logan Middle School brought back its Food Truck Friday fundraiser. Part of the proceeds go to the school’s consumer and technical education team for field trips and other student experiences.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Leadercast Live 2022 brings leadership presentations to more than 400 area professionals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – More than 400 area professionals took lessons in leadership Wednesday at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. The Leadercast Live event featured 12 speakers. The focus was on servant leadership skills. Those speakers, including Levar Burton, were on a stage in Cincinnati, but the event is streamed live all over the world. “It’s kind...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Doctors investigating unusual hepatitis cases in children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Doctors are investigating an increase in hepatitis cases among previously healthy children. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an alert last week to notify health professionals. One Wisconsin child has died, and another has received a liver transplant. Experts are studying adenovirus infections in connection to the cases. “We’re not sure if this is...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy