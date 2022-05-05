Cinespace Studios Bolsters Management Team With New Hires

Cinespace Studios, recently acquired by TPG Real Estate Partners for $1.1 billion, is expanding its Toronto management team.

Megan Guy, most recently vp of international for the UK’s Pinewood Studios Group, joins Cinespace as head of client services and studio operations, and Magali Simard becomes director of industry and community relations after serving as film sector development program manager for the City of Toronto and manager of film programs for the Toronto Film Festival.

Elsewhere, Cinespace has added head of vendor partnerships, North America, to Bill Zacharuk’s titles after he joined the company in 2021 as general manager of operations for Toronto.

The latest management moves at Cinespace and its 90 stages in North America and Germany follows the film studio platform being acquired by real estate investor TPG Real Estate Partners and demand for soundstages by Hollywood media giants growing amid a streaming content boom.

“We are thrilled to have these three executives leading new roles in our organization as we enhance Cinespace’s footprint in Canada and build synergy for our global network. Magali’s expertise in community engagement will allow us to nurture our local communities and support workforce development,” Ashley Rice, president and co-managing partner, said in a statement.

In March 2022, Rice joined Cinespace from Legendary Television where she was executive vp of physical production.

Asset firm TPG purchased Cinespace studio campuses in Toronto and Chicago that are home to production of major films and TV series like Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med , Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and MGM’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Cinespace also acquired Germany’s Studio Babelsberg to operate under its umbrella.

