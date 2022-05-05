ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Outlander Casts Lost in Space Actor as William Ransom, Jamie's Adult Son

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbIOV_0fTwvztd00

Click here to read the full article.

Outlander fans, meet the grown-up version of William Ransom, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere and James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Fraser’s secret son.

Charles Vandervaart ( Lost in Space ) has joined the cast of the Starz historical drama, TVLine has learned. He will play the adult version of the child Jamie fathered in Season 3 with Geneva Dunsany. As viewers will recall, Lord John agreed to raise William, who became his stepfather, as his own after Geneva’s death.

William appeared as a young boy in Season 4 , when Lord John brought his son to visit Jamie and Claire at their newly established homestead.

When William arrives in Wilmington in the upcoming Season 7, he’ll do so as a British soldier who wants to help put down the fomenting American revolution. He will have no clue that Jamie is his biological father. “On the surface,” per the official character description, William Ranson is a courteous aristocrat, but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of Outlander , joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer, said via statement. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before.”

EP Maril Davis added in a separate statement, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

In addition to playing Lost in Space ‘s Liam, Vandervaart’s other TV roles include Holly Hobbie , October Faction , PAW Patrol and CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries .

What do you think about Outlander ‘s choice for William? Sound off in the comments!

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Equalizer Changes Showrunners Ahead of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action taking place on CBS’ The Equalizer. Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the series based on the eponymous 1980s version, are stepping down as showrunners, our sister site Deadline reports. As fans know, this iteration of The Equalizer stars Oscar-nominated actress and former rapper Queen Latifah, who is also an executive producer. Joseph C. Wilson, who has worked on the series since Season 1, and The Chi‘s Adam Glass have been named as new showrunners ahead of an all-but-guaranteed Season 3 renewal. The Eye network...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost In Space#British#American#Highlander#Frasers#Mackenzies
Hello Magazine

Latest episode of Outlander pulled from schedule - find out why

Since its return to screens last month, Outlander fans have been loving the latest season of the hit time travel series. Airing exclusively on Starz Play on Sunday evenings, it's the perfect end of week watch. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that the next week's episode, due to air on Sunday 17 April 2022, won't go ahead as planned.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy