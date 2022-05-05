ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Station 19 Tees Up the Mother of All Reunions as Andy Fights for Her Life

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOXSt_0fTwvx8B00

Click here to read the full article.

Station 19 ’s Andy won’t only have her firehouse family in her corner as she enters a plea in the manslaughter case against her in Thursday’s episode (8/7c on ABC). As you’ll see in the exclusive sneak-peek video above, a certain someone else is eager to stand by her, too, in her hour of need.

As the clip begins, Herrera’s ex-husband Sullivan and their co-worker Vic try to give the bum’s rush to the reporter who’s shown up at the station. Only, as the stranger — to them, anyway — is quick to reveal, she’s not a reporter at all, she’s Andy’s long-lost mother, Elena, who she had thought was dead until the big reveal in Season 3’s jaw-dropping finale.

Regular viewers will recall that before Station 19 went on its spring break, Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy was assaulted and nearly raped by a friend of her obnoxious Station 23 colleague Maddox. But since Elena had had Andy’s Uncle Snuffy teach her self-defense when she was a little girl, she’d known how to fight back and get away. She’d only been protecting herself, yet she was still facing manslaughter charges because her attacker had died as a result of the blow that she dealt him.

Also in Thursday’s “Death and the Maiden,” directed by series regular Jason George (Ben), Carina, Maya and Jack grow closer as a family, and Travis takes a stand for some victims seeking solace. To check out the sneak peek, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaina Lee Ortiz
Person
Jason George
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tees#Station 19#Abc
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Steve Burton, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Got Canned Over Vaccine Policy, Joining ‘Beyond Salem’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying “We’re BEYOND excited about this news!” It’s unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis

Tamron Hall has shared her devastation after revealing a recent health diagnosis. The Tamron Hall Show host has reportedly been forced to film her talk show from home after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Page Six. Tamron has made no reference to her diagnosis on social media, but according to the publication, the TV star sent an email to her colleagues informing them of her condition.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy