Station 19 Tees Up the Mother of All Reunions as Andy Fights for Her Life

Station 19 ’s Andy won’t only have her firehouse family in her corner as she enters a plea in the manslaughter case against her in Thursday’s episode (8/7c on ABC). As you’ll see in the exclusive sneak-peek video above, a certain someone else is eager to stand by her, too, in her hour of need.

As the clip begins, Herrera’s ex-husband Sullivan and their co-worker Vic try to give the bum’s rush to the reporter who’s shown up at the station. Only, as the stranger — to them, anyway — is quick to reveal, she’s not a reporter at all, she’s Andy’s long-lost mother, Elena, who she had thought was dead until the big reveal in Season 3’s jaw-dropping finale.

Regular viewers will recall that before Station 19 went on its spring break, Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy was assaulted and nearly raped by a friend of her obnoxious Station 23 colleague Maddox. But since Elena had had Andy’s Uncle Snuffy teach her self-defense when she was a little girl, she’d known how to fight back and get away. She’d only been protecting herself, yet she was still facing manslaughter charges because her attacker had died as a result of the blow that she dealt him.

Also in Thursday’s “Death and the Maiden,” directed by series regular Jason George (Ben), Carina, Maya and Jack grow closer as a family, and Travis takes a stand for some victims seeking solace. To check out the sneak peek, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post.