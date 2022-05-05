House of the Dragon Unveils New Trailer ('We Play an Ugly Game'), Character Posters of Targaryens of the Past

Click here to read the full article.

Dreams didn’t make the Targaryens kings, dragons did. And this new teaser trailer from HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon aren’t enough to slake our enormous thirst for the upcoming fantasy series, but it’ll do for now.

The premium cable network on Thursday released a roughly minute-long teaser, as well as several up-close looks at the series’ main characters. The gallery below includes shots of Emma D’Arcy ( Truth Seekers ) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith ( Doctor Who ) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine ( The Outsider ) as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke ( Bates Motel ) as Alicent Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno ( Devs ) as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans ( Notting Hill ) as Otto Hightower, Steve Touissant ( Berlin Station ) as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, Fabien Frankel ( The Serpent ) as Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best ( Nurse Jackie ) as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood , the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Martin and Ryan J. Condal ( Colony ) created the prequel, with Miguel Sapochnik serving as primary director.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21 . Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.

