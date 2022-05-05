ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

House of the Dragon Unveils New Trailer ('We Play an Ugly Game'), Character Posters of Targaryens of the Past

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9DQP_0fTwvuU000

Click here to read the full article.

Dreams didn’t make the Targaryens kings, dragons did. And this new teaser trailer from HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon aren’t enough to slake our enormous thirst for the upcoming fantasy series, but it’ll do for now.

The premium cable network on Thursday released a roughly minute-long teaser, as well as several up-close looks at the series’ main characters. The gallery below includes shots of Emma D’Arcy ( Truth Seekers ) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith ( Doctor Who ) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine ( The Outsider ) as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke ( Bates Motel ) as Alicent Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno ( Devs ) as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans ( Notting Hill ) as Otto Hightower, Steve Touissant ( Berlin Station ) as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, Fabien Frankel ( The Serpent ) as Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best ( Nurse Jackie ) as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood , the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Martin and Ryan J. Condal ( Colony ) created the prequel, with Miguel Sapochnik serving as primary director.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21 . Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.

Click through the gallery at right to see the posters up close, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Equalizer Changes Showrunners Ahead of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action taking place on CBS’ The Equalizer. Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the series based on the eponymous 1980s version, are stepping down as showrunners, our sister site Deadline reports. As fans know, this iteration of The Equalizer stars Oscar-nominated actress and former rapper Queen Latifah, who is also an executive producer. Joseph C. Wilson, who has worked on the series since Season 1, and The Chi‘s Adam Glass have been named as new showrunners ahead of an all-but-guaranteed Season 3 renewal. The Eye network...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Gosselaar Joins NBC Pilot, Bravo Races to Peacock and More

Click here to read the full article. Consider Mark-Paul Gosselaar one of the Found: The mixed-ish actor has joined Shanola Hampton in the aforementioned NBC drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” per the official logline. Public relations specialist Gabi (Hampton) “was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
BGR.com

HBO releases new footage from House of the Dragon, its Game of Thrones prequel

Looking out at the calendar for the next several months, there’s a ton of highly-anticipated streaming content coming pretty much every month through the end of this year. Like Obi-Wan on Disney+ later this month, for example. Plus, more of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Amazon’s Lord of The Rings series later this year — and definitely House of the Dragon, which hits HBO Max in August.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Targaryen#Dragon#Hbo#Bates Motel#Fire Blood
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
BGR.com

You can already watch the Gargantos battle from Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters on Friday, which means we’re currently witnessing Marvel’s final marketing push for the movie. And Marvel has upped its game significantly in recent days, releasing plenty of additional clips that contain big reveals. That’s on top of showing the film’s first 20 minutes at CinemaCon 2022 and practically confirming the big Multiverse of Madness leak from last winter is accurate. The film’s opening also delivers the first big battle in Doctor Strange 2, featuring the one-eyed, octopus-like demon Gargantos.
MOVIES
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy