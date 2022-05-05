ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

DA announces arrest in 2020 homicide of Niagara Falls woman

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TevQj_0fTwvEqq00

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in the 2020 death of a Niagara Falls woman.

In September that year, Mariah Wilson, 28, was found dead in her apartment on LaSalle Avenue.

After 18 months of investigation, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 28-year-old Niagara Falls resident Atrel Hudson.

Hudson, who is currently being held in the Niagara County Jail, was accused of first and second-degree murder, as well as sexual abuse, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition to this, Hudson faces a robbery charge in an unrelated matter. He’s been accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls the same month of Wilson’s death. He was arrested a month later.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a misspelling of the defendant’s name. It has since been corrected.)

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Da#Associated Press Award#News 4
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy