ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to make the perfect margarita for Cinco De Mayo

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX9N5_0fTwv46p00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at home and want to have a margarita, you don’t need to rely on a mix, you can make your own.

Some chefs with Hussong’s Mexican Cantina stopped by the 8 News Now studios to show off their margarita-making skills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Mother’s Day Celebrations at The Venetian

Las Vegas(KLAS)- For a lot of moms, the key to their hearts is a meal they don’t have to cook!Especially when it can be enjoyed luxuriously at The Venetian resort…Chef Eduardo Perez of Matteo’s gives a preview of Venetian specials for our special ladies…
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
HOLAUSA

Cinco de Mayo: 9 surprising facts you didn’t know

Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Mexican culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts....
FESTIVAL
Robb Report

7 Stellar Tequila Cocktails to Drink This Summer, From a Snappy Margarita to the Refreshing El Diablo

Click here to read the full article. “Tequila,” wrote Charles H. Baker Jr. in his Around the World with Jigger, Beaker & Flask, “. . .is a spirit of definite merit. It is very potent, colorless also, and has a strange exotic flavor which—like Holland gin—is an acquired taste.” These words, written in 1937, were among the first Americans ever heard of Mexico’s most famous spirit. “There’s no such thing as a bad tequila experience,” as tequila educator Adam Stemmler is fond of saying, “there is only experience with bad tequila.” This often comes as some news. Take any three people off the...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margarita#Food Drink#Mexican Cantina#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy