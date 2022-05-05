Tucson police: 3 found dead in home after murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man killed himself after fatally shooting his wife and adult stepdaughter in a home, police said.

Two juveniles were in the home when the shooting occurred Tuesday but were unharmed and ran to the home of a neighbor who called 911, police said in a statement.

Police identified the deceased as Christopher Myers, 40; Timeki Regina Myers, 43, and Aloria Bingham, 20.

The ages of the children were not released.