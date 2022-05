Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me healing from a sunburn acquired during last weekend’s Nats game (luckily without any stray Army jets) and gearing up for the first game of my recreational softball season. You will either laugh or scoff at the name we came up with: Mitts Romney. I can’t claim credit for coming up with this one, but it feels like an annoyingly “Hill bro” name to which I’m sure we will all form some attachment. Speaking of annoying Hill bros, here’s what went on in Washington this week: Congressional hopeful weighs in on the alleged human rights abuses by MPD, Rep. Tom Emmer supports Minority Leader McCarthy despite a past betrayal and Rep. Angie Craig tries to do something about our gas prices.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO