ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRzCU_0fTwuGiv00
Two mg of fentanyl, a potentially lethal dose Photo Credit: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

A 33-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl.

Marbin Jimenez, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2021, Boyle reported.

Investigators determined that a Waterbury-based drug trafficking organization, run by Nestor Sosa-Ortiz, received large amounts of heroin and fentanyl from suppliers in New York and Connecticut, and would distribute the narcotics in New Haven County, the US Attorney's Office said.

Sosa-Ortiz was arrested in May of 2019 and continued controlling the organization while incarcerated, Boyle said.

On Nov. 6, 2019, 15 members of the organization were charged with conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and a 16th defendant was added in January 2020, according to the report.

Boyle said Jimenez was then identified as a redistributor for the organization, with investigators conducting controlled purchases of fentanyl from him on three occasions in July and August of 2020.

He has been detained since he was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said when Jimenez was arrested, he was found in possession of:

  • About 150 grams of fentanyl
  • Kilogram presses
  • Digital scales
  • A drug ledger

The Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department conducted the investigation, Boyle said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

CT Woman Admits Straw Purchasing Several Firearms

A Connecticut woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of making a false statement to a firearms dealer.Hartford County resident Leah Boucher, age 30, of Bristol, made the plea on Friday, April 29, said Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of ConnecticutAccording to …
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven County, CT
Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer In Berks County Sold Deadly Fentanyl Dose: DA

A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Fentanyl#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Digital
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
267K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy