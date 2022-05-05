NHL Thursday bets: Six props for tonight's playoff action

Expect Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm to let it fly. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

We had a profitable night of hockey plays here last night, and now it's all about building on that momentum.

Tonight's NHL Stanley Cup playoffs will see four Game 2s. The locations and situations are mostly the same, with some built-in narratives for teams that need to get a win.

You'll see some familiar names here, as will likely be the case for this entire round.

We have a few shots on goal (SOG) looks and points props worth consideration. Let's get to it.

Parlay: Chris Kreider over 2.5 SOG & Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 SOG (+194 FD)

I'm going right back to this combination that cashed on Tuesday night. Kreider is here as one of the Rangers' shot leaders. It took overtime for him to get it, but he came through and has now hit his SOG in seven straight games (five straight at home).

Kreider has also covered his shot prop in four of five against the Penguins, a team that continues to see shots against. I expect the Rangers to come out firing in an attempt to even this series (a popular theme tonight).

Ovechkin's inclusion is simply built on power-play usage, as the Panthers continue to be heavily penalized while Ovi lives on the power play.

The Capitals had three power plays on Tuesday, and I expect a similar level of volume tonight. Ovechkin has gone over 3.5 SOG in three of four against Florida and 70% on the year.

Jonathan Huberdeau over 2.5 SOG (-120 DK)

Huberdeau at home, plain and simple, is a must-bet. I neglected this in Game 1 for no good reason at all, and he easily came through with five SOG.

At home, Huberdeau has now covered his shots at a 76% rate this season, including 30 of his past 35 games.

Florida surprisingly dropped Game 1, scoring twice and putting up 32 shots on goal. This is a great spot to load up on Panthers props. I expect a huge uptick in intensity to gain a game back in this series.

Aaron Ekblad point (-135 DK)

Let's stay on that Florida theme for a moment and pick ourselves up a Panthers points prop. My preferred spot is Aaron Ekblad, who should be crisper in his second game back from injury.

We're seeing plenty of defensemen points to start these playoffs, and that's a trend I want to follow with Ekblad here.

He has four points in four games against Washington this season and has been more productive at home. Ekblad skated top defensemen minutes in Game 1, and I'm projecting four to five Florida goals this evening. He's also on the top power-play line, which helps us feel good about being involved in some scoring.

Cale Makar assist (-115 DK)

I tweeted this play out immediately to start the morning. We're going right back to Makar to register an assist, a feat he accomplished almost immediately on Tuesday.

Makar finished with two assists in Game 1, bringing his total to 10 assists in six games against Nashville in his career.

He also now has 21 assists in 26 playoff games. I expect Colorado to continue its scoring ways, and Makar is a focal point of those efforts.

Roman Josi over 3.5 SOG (+130 DK)

Josi piled up five SOG in Game 1, and that production should remain tonight. I'm surprised to see this listed at +130.

Josi is averaging 7.2 shot attempts per game in his past 10 and has gone over against Colorado in three of five this season.

The Avalanche have seen plenty of shots against them as a team in the past month, and Josi and the Predators should certainly be looking to get more pucks on net. I'm following his volume for this entire series, to be completely honest. It's a set and forget play.

Elias Lindholm over 2.5 SOG (-115 DK)

The lesson from yesterday's Game 2s was clear: Give guys a chance to bounce back. We gave Anze Kopitar that chance, and he delivered in the first period. Many of our Monday losses that we did not run back yesterday also came through.

I loved Lindholm on Tuesday. He let us down, but the situation has not changed. He still has nice season success against Dallas, and the Stars let up a lot of shots against centers.

Lindholm scored in Game 1, the lone goal of the game. I like these odds for him to reach three SOG tonight.

Best of luck tonight in the NHL — let's cash some bets!