WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm

Parts of Oklahoma were hit with tornadoes Wednesday evening that caused widespread damage to homes, buildings and a marijuana farm.

No serious injuries were reported, but the tornadoes left behind paths of destruction.

TV cameras were rolling when what appeared to be a multi-vortex tornado touched down in Mead, Oklahoma, located near the Texas state line about 90 minutes north of Dallas.

KOCO's helicopter camera captured the moments the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near Maud.

"There was rotation there and there was some some debris in the air whether it was water or trees or vegetation. Got power flashes in the one to the left," pilot Chase Rutledge said.

The tornado then moved toward the farm's greenhouse structures, throwing plants and other debris into the sky.

"Man, just a lot of destruction happening right now on the northwest side of Maud. I'm seeing all of that debris going right up into the clouds so it's really carrying it up," Rutledge said. "Man, you hate to see that."

The storm then moved north into Seminole, about an hour southwest of Oklahoma City, which took quite a beating when another tornado apparently touched down.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported "significant damage" to structures, including businesses, in Seminole, and that the Red Cross was setting up a shelter for displaced residents there, according to ABC News .

Several people, including a baby, had to be rescued after being trapped in a storm shelter once the tornado passed, KOCO reported. No one was injured.

KOCO 5 crews were at this scene where ten people were trapped in the storm shelter. Everyone got out safely thanks to the help of firefighters and residents! https://bit.ly/3891ftL Posted by KOCO 5 News on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday said there was moderate ris k for "significant" -- EF2 or higher -- tornadoes in Oklahoma.

The NWS hasn't yet confirmed Wednesday's tornado touchdowns.