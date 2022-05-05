ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrann Mathieu plans for Pelicans floor seats; CJ McCollum for Saints games and tailgates

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago

Tyrann Mathieu won't waste any time embracing his hometown after officially joining the New Orleans Saints, and that includes the team that plays its games across the street.

The New Orleans Pelicans were among the first to congratulate Mathieu on his deal, signed Wednesday afternoon, with his hometown team, sharing a photo of the Honey Badger posing for a photo with Zion Williamson.

"Now I just need to get my season floor seats!!" Mathieu responded . "Feels good to be back home."

Mathieu won't be lonely on the sidelines, with Pelicans regular Cam Jordan having held down the sideline at the Smoothie King Center for multiple years. CJ Gardner-Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and others can be spotted at games regularly.

But another New Orleans newcomer made it clear that support would travel both ways. Pelicans star CJ McCollum, along with fan-favorite Jose Alvarado, made it clear they'd be in that number for Saints home games this season.

And yes, that's "tailgates included."

