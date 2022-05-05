ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Tops Searches Following Met Gala

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian unsurprisingly made the biggest impact on Met Gala spectators following Monday’s event.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur was the most-searched female celebrity at the Met Gala in the three days since the event, according to a report from Google. Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look was arguably her most iconic, as she wore the same vintage Jean Louis and Bob Mackie-designed dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian was the last celebrity to walk the Met Gala red carpet, showing off the vintage dress and her new platinum hairstyle alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The second most-searched Met Gala female celebrity was Blake Lively , who co-chaired the event and made her return to the event after a four-year absence. Lively used her Met Gala red carpet look to celebrate New York architecture and landmarks , wearing a custom copper Versace dress decorated with crystals, metallic leather, sequins and an oversize bow.

After walking up the Met steps, Lively’s bow was untied to reveal a new dress, this time a copper-to-blue green ombré gown with crystal embellishments. Overall, Lively’s look paid homage to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central Terminal.

Lively is followed in Google’s ranking by Kylie Jenner , who paid homage to late designer Virgil Abloh by wearing a custom Off-White wedding gown inspired by a similar style presented in the brand’s fall 2022 collection, which was one of Abloh’s last designs for the brand. Dubbed the “Poetry Dress,” Jenner’s gown featured a handmade bustier, ruffled organza skirt and spray-painted graffiti detailing. She paired the look with a white baseball cap featuring a mesh white veil.

Billie Eilish was the next female celebrity on Google’s ranking, resonating with fans for her Regencycore-inspired custom Gucci look. Eilish’s gown was created with an upcycled ivory and duchesse satin corset, green lace underlay sleeves and an ivory bustle skirt.

Rounding out Google’s top five ranking is Kendall Jenner , who wore a custom Prada black tulle top with net embroidered overlay and a black voluminous double silk satin skirt.

Google’s report also detailed the top five men who topped searches following the Met Gala. In first place is Bad Bunny, who made his Met Gala debut wearing a cream-colored boilersuit from Burberry.

Bad Bunny was followed by Jared Leto, who attended alongside Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele wearing matching custom ivory silk suits. Leto’s high-ranking can also be attributed to spectators initially mistaking him for Swedish creative director Fredrik Robertsson, who had an uncanny resemblance to the Oscar-winning actor.

Leto was followed by Sebastian Stan, who wore a casual hot pink look from Valentino’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, and Shawn Mendes, who wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger violet and burgundy coat over a navy suit.

The male celebrities ranking was rounded out by “Elvis” actor Austin Butler, who wore a custom Prada mohair bolero jacket and trousers with a black satin scarf. He posed on the red carpet alongside Priscilla Presley, who was also dressed in Prada.

Google’s report also indicated which designers were the most-searched after the Met Gala. The list includes Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, Iris Van Herpen, Louis Vuitton and Moschino.

Click through the above gallery to see more photos of the most-searched celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala.

Celebrities Reference Historical Figures, New York Landmarks at Met Gala

Black Sheer Dominates at the 2022 Met Gala

‘Corsets,’ ‘Sequin Dresses’ and ‘Waistcoats’ Rise in Searches Following Met Gala

