Kinzinger Stands Alone on 'Red Line' for U.S. Force Against Russia
Ukraine's former president called for international support of the Republican congressman's...www.newsweek.com
He stands alone in his district that once deemed him worthy and respectable also!!! Enough stories about this suicided soon to be former politician!!!
Yes he's beating the war drums hard as long as he doesn't have to fight or any of his family members. But I think he should let the high ranking experienced Military Staff along with the Secretary Of Defense Make those decisions under advisement to the President.
Just pretending to be a tough guy but knows dang well nato or any country can only do what’s being done but his sound bites and drama look immpressive to his wife and kids
