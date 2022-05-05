ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kendrick Bourne had a dramatic reaction when the Patriots traded down in the 1st round

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCQCP_0fTwshQq00

Patriots fans stayed up late into the evening last Thursday only to find out that Bill Belichick traded down in the first round — again. That includes Kendrick Bourne, who was watching the draft with several of his teammates at Mac Jones’ house.

Bourne’s reaction when the Patriots moved back from No. 21 to No. 29 probably mirrors the anguished screams that were heard in living rooms across New England.

The wideout chronicled the moment on YouTube. His reaction begins at the 19:15 mark.

“Oh my [expletive] goodness,” Bourne yelped. “Oh my god, bro. ... I've been waiting all day for this [expletive]! Bill! Bill! We've been waiting all day. I'm out of here, bro.”

Jones, who was holding his cat in the background, also burst out laughing.

Though the Patriots’ season ended on a sour note — they went 1-4 down the stretch — it doesn’t seem like Bourne and his teammates are carrying that bad energy into the offseason. Last month, Jones held an amped-up throwing session with several of his receivers, which Bourne chronicled on Instagram.

Recently, Bourne pledged he would reach the 1,000-yard mark this season, prompting his fellow receivers to offer amusing reactions to his bold claim.

Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards in his first season with the Patriots.

In addition to hosting a draft party, Jones threw a hibachi dinner, complete with a private chef and super soaker of sake. It seems like Cole Strange will be walking into a welcoming locker room, assuming his new teammates are over Belichick’s underwhelming draft night maneuvering.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

ESPN rates Patriots’ 1st-round trade best deal of 2022 NFL Draft

But ESPN's Seth Walder questions whether or not the Cole Strange pick might have wasted the value the Patriots accrued in the trade. While Kendrick Bourne didn’t seem to like the move, trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft might have been the best thing the Patriots did on Thursday night, according to the numbers at least.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady admits tuck rule “might have been a fumble”

Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games, by far the most in NFL history. He admits he got lucky in the first one. Brady’s first postseason win, with the 2001 Patriots, featured the infamous “tuck rule” in which the officials on the field ruled that he fumbled, only to have replay overturn it to an incomplete pass. More than 20 years later, Brady posted a video on Twitter yesterday admitting it could have been a fumble.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Former Packers WR Working Out For New Team

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison isn't currently on an NFL roster, but that could change soon. Allison has a tryout taking place at the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. John Harbaugh confirmed that news on Saturday. Considering the Ravens have a need at wide receiver, bringing in Allison...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Trevor Story’s brutally honest take on the Boston boo-birds

Any professional athlete in a large market has to understand that the fans will let you know when you are struggling. They will especially let you know when you are slashing .210/.293/.296 with no homers after signing a massive 6-year, $140 million dollar contract with the Boston Red Sox over the offseason. The fans in Boston are a passionate bunch and they love their sports, whether it’s the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, or Bruins. And Trevor Story has found that out the hard way.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#American Football
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Sounds Off On Giannis: NBA World Reacts

Michael Wilbon sounded off on Giannis following Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics second round series. Giannis was the best player on the floor on Saturday afternoon, leading the Bucks to a huge win - and a 2-1 lead in the second round Eastern Conference playoff series.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Tony DeAngelo Throws Stick As Bruins Put Game 4 Dagger In Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo lost his cool on several occasions Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Late in the third period of the Game 4 matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was penalized for cross-checking Curtis Lazar. Although the infraction was both blatant and foolish on DeAngelo’s part, the Carolina defenseman still came after Lazar with punches and shoves. Boston’s fourth-line center, to his credit, managed to maintain restraint and not retaliate.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Michael Wilbon's Comment On Giannis Going Viral

ESPN's Michael Wilbon doesn't like how some fouls aren't being called on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wilbon tweeted that out on his Twitter account while also acknowledging that Giannis is arguably the best player on the planet right now. Giannis, on his own merit, is likely the best player in the world...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gridiron Junkies

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents After NFL Draft

From Odell Beckham Jr. to GRONK, here are the best remaining NFL free agents after the draft. Beckham had an injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win. But he is still worth signing for the future for the right team. Hoping my Ravens go for it!
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick

The New England Patriots finished last season with a record of 10-7 and made the playoffs, only to get destroyed by the Buffalo Bills. Still, it was a successful start to the Mac Jones era after he threw for 3,801 yards in his rookie year. The Patriots overachieved based on their expectations heading into the season, but there is still plenty of work to be done from a roster construction aspect.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Ruined NFL Draft Party: Fans React

The New England Patriots traded down in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last Thursday night. This move did not sit well with a group of Patriots players who held a draft party to watch their team in the first round. “Oh my f–king goodness. Oh my gosh,...
NFL
theScore

Beckham, Ramsey, Donald helping design Rams' Super Bowl rings

Several current and former Los Angeles Rams stars are lending their creative vision to the design of the team's Super Bowl LVI rings. L.A.-based jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills is designing the Rams' rings and told TMZ Sports he's been working closely with Odell Beckham Jr. and other members of the title-winning squad.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy