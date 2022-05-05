Kendrick Bourne had a dramatic reaction when the Patriots traded down in the 1st round

Patriots fans stayed up late into the evening last Thursday only to find out that Bill Belichick traded down in the first round — again. That includes Kendrick Bourne, who was watching the draft with several of his teammates at Mac Jones’ house.

Bourne’s reaction when the Patriots moved back from No. 21 to No. 29 probably mirrors the anguished screams that were heard in living rooms across New England.

The wideout chronicled the moment on YouTube. His reaction begins at the 19:15 mark.

“Oh my [expletive] goodness,” Bourne yelped. “Oh my god, bro. ... I've been waiting all day for this [expletive]! Bill! Bill! We've been waiting all day. I'm out of here, bro.”

Jones, who was holding his cat in the background, also burst out laughing.

Though the Patriots’ season ended on a sour note — they went 1-4 down the stretch — it doesn’t seem like Bourne and his teammates are carrying that bad energy into the offseason. Last month, Jones held an amped-up throwing session with several of his receivers, which Bourne chronicled on Instagram.

Recently, Bourne pledged he would reach the 1,000-yard mark this season, prompting his fellow receivers to offer amusing reactions to his bold claim.

Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards in his first season with the Patriots.

In addition to hosting a draft party, Jones threw a hibachi dinner, complete with a private chef and super soaker of sake. It seems like Cole Strange will be walking into a welcoming locker room, assuming his new teammates are over Belichick’s underwhelming draft night maneuvering.