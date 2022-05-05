ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pedro Martinez says Yankees fans still yell 'Who's your daddy' at him

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM3ZC_0fTwsffO00

Pedro Martinez quieted the New York Yankees in the 2004 postseason, but that apparently hasn’t stopped the fanbase from yelling their favorite jeer at the Boston Red Sox icon.

For a substantial chunk of Martinez’ tenure with the Red Sox, the Yankees owned the hurler. Despite being a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers in the game at the time, he simply couldn’t figure out the Yankees.

That prompted New York fans to chant “Who’s your daddy” at Martinez, who infamously said in Sept. 2004 that he should just tip his cap and call the Yankees his daddy.

And though he exorcised that demon in Oct. 2004 and held the old Yankee Stadium of 17 strikeouts in a game, which he set in 1999, the daddy jokes remain.

“One of the things I did against the Yankees that really makes me dream about it was to set a record at their own house when they were chanting ‘who’s your daddy.’” Martinez said on "The Steam Room" podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley. "As soon as they see me they go ‘Who’s your daddy’. Even if I go now and sit in the stands, they’ll go ‘Hey Pedro, who’s your daddy?’

“It made me so proud to actually stifle the Yankees at Yankee Stadium and send the old stadium down with my record. Seventeen strikeouts at their own house, I think it was worth every single struggle I had in my entire career against the Yankees.

“Also coming back from 0-3 to beat them four in a row was my two dream moments against the Yankees. They were tough on us, they would give us (trouble) and they broke our heart way too many times.”

Indeed, for all the taunting Martinez was subjected to in New York, he did ultimately retire with a few really impressive moments in The Bronx to his name.

So, Yankee fans might never stop the “who’s your daddy” chant. But Martinez, for his part, has plenty to hang his hat on.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
MassLive.com

Alex Cora ejected: Boston Red Sox manager thrown out by home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the bottom of the third inning Saturday after arguing balls and strikes. Cora was animated as he clapped his hands together and yelled at Torres following a called third strike on Trevor Story for the inning’s first out. The pitch in question was borderline. It clipped the top of the strike zone.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Trevor Story’s brutally honest take on the Boston boo-birds

Any professional athlete in a large market has to understand that the fans will let you know when you are struggling. They will especially let you know when you are slashing .210/.293/.296 with no homers after signing a massive 6-year, $140 million dollar contract with the Boston Red Sox over the offseason. The fans in Boston are a passionate bunch and they love their sports, whether it’s the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, or Bruins. And Trevor Story has found that out the hard way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander on Jeremy Peña replacing Carlos Correa in Houston

Houston Astros’ up-and-coming rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has been met with a lot of praise to this point in his young career. No praise may be higher than the praise he received from teammate and future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander on Friday. Verlander, while speaking with reporters in the Houston locker room, supported the idea that Peña is out to make a name for himself, and not to just be the replacement for former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: Yankees -165, Rangers +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series. New York is 9-3 in home games and 17-7 overall. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Made A Bold Promise To A Mets Teammate

In baseball, or in all sports for that matter, teammates see each other as brothers and sisters. They fight for one another and give everything they have to help each other succeed for one common goal. The same can be said for the New York Mets, who are off to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Now Tied With A Tigers Legend

Miguel Cabrera just doesn’t stop making history. Even after picking up hit No. 3,000, the Detroit Tigers‘ star continues to etch his name in the record books and climb all-time lists. He is almost certain to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown when his...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Red Sox offer lifeline to former All-Star pitcher with minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox have come to terms with veteran pitcher Carlos Martinez on a minor league contract deal, as per the team’s transaction wire. Martinez is slated to join Worcester Red Sox, which serves as the organization’s Triple-A team. The two-time All-Star is already listed on Worcester’s roster, although it is currently up in the air as to when he will make his debut with the team.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts gives concerning update on Dodgers’ ‘most valuable reliever’

The Dodgers are arguably the most balanced team in MLB and are catching the attention of many. LA features one of the deepest lineups the game has ever seen, a stacked starting rotation, and a sneaky-talented bullpen. But that bullpen is currently without reliever Blake Treinen and the most recent update from manager Dave Robert’s doesn’t bode well for his status moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/6/22

Hope everyone enjoyed the off-day and has woken up ready for the Yankees to start another winning streak (Nestor Cortes certainly did). They’ll have a decent chance to, as they send their ace to the mound tonight to face a relatively unthreatening Texas Rangers team. To get you ready...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy