Join us for an Audacy Check In with Arcade Fire

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Today, as Ardade Fire release their highly-anticipated new studio album, WE , songwriter Win Butler joined host Brad Steiner for a special Audacy Check In to give some details on what fans can expect on the offering, and where they're headed next in 2022.

Following the group's surprise Coachella 2022 performance and the release of their brand new single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” Arcade Fire 's sixth studio album WE has officially arrived!

Describing the band’s start in Montreal, “the dream for a band was if you could sell ten-thousand records, and you could go on tour and sort of barely subsist,” says Win. “You could, not exactly quit your day job, but you could at least make another record.”

Their first offering, Funeral , “sold ten-thousand records in the first week,” Win says. “OK, that wasn’t really on the bingo card. Since then, as long as we are able to make the next record and kind of have a life that we’re happy with, it’s all gravy.”

“To me,” Win adds, “It’s all about the art… I’m already dreaming about the next record as soon as the first one is done.” Of all the pressures that surround the release of new work, “for me the biggest pressure is listening back to the final master, and it sounding the way that it did in me and Regine’s head. That’s sort of the ultimate.”

Clocking in at 40 minutes, Win says this new offering is the shortest LP the group has ever made, “but there’s some really heavy material on it.”

“The first half is almost about this desire to escape,” says Win. “I think we live in a time where there’s so much negativity, and we really hold each other back in so many ways and try to cut each other down. It can be really daunting just waking up in the morning, I think for everyone at times. But then when the pandemic hit and we were all forced to be so internal and time stretched out… we’re sort of left with this overwhelming feeling of unconditional love and all the moments of your life in connection -- and realizing these two ideas aren’t opposites but part of the same thing.”

Don't miss our full Check In with Arcade Fire above

ARCADE FIRE ‘WE’ European Tour 2022

08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *
09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *
09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *
09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *
09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2 *
09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith*
09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *
09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *
09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena *
09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *
09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *
09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *
09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *
09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes *
09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *
09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena *
10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL -  COS Torwar *

ARCADE FIRE ‘WE’ North American Tour 2022

10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^
11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^
11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^
11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^
11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^
11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center ^
11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^
11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^
11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^
11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^
11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist
^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)

