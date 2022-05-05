Farmington approves leasing public safety fleet, selling existing fleet

Cost savings projected at more

than $220,000 in five years

The Farmington City Council approved a lease contract to replace future fleet vehicles for Farmington Fire and Farmington Police while selling the existing vehicles with proceeds returning to the city.

The council approved the contract during the Monday, May 2, regular business meeting.

Deputy Chief of Police Jim Constantineau said city staff and council members recently met with a representative with Enterprise Leasing to discuss converting the police and fire fleet from purchased or owned to leased and the potential cost savings.

The council heard a presentation at its April 18 work session from Wong Nystrom with Enterprise Leasing who explained the process of how leased vehicles would be cycled into the city every four to five years.

Enterprise Leasing currently services 65 cities and counties in Minnesota, including Inver Grove Heights, Hastings, Bloomington, Plymouth and Hennepin and Steele counties.

Nystrom said once vehicles are road ready, Enterprise would sell the current fleet and the city would receive the proceeds.

Constantineau said at the end of the lease, the city would receive a replacement vehicle and Enterprise would sell the previous vehicle. Then the vehicles’ equity would be returned to the city.

Advantages to the leasing program are improved cash flow versus buying vehicles and newer vehicles translate to better gas mileage and less out-of-warranty repairs.

Nystrom said Enterprise has significant buying power that would make it easier to get vehicles in a timely manner, and an issue Farmington has been dealing with for several years.

Another advantage is the city would not need to dispose of a vehicle after it is taken out of service, Nystrom said.

Currently, Farmington owns some vehicles older than 10 years. The city would engage in an open-end lease to acquire the right vehicle without a huge budget and get equity from selling the vehicles, Nystrom said.

Under the agreement, Nystrom said within five years, the city would have 18 new vehicles. The city’s budget had called for 12 vehicles in five years.

The city would be speeding up the time to refresh the fleet with a potential cost saving estimate of $220,000 over a five year period versus buying public safety vehicles outright, according to Enterprise analysis of the fleet and the pre-COVID values of the current fleet.

Farmington Fire has seven vehicles, and Enterprise could get six right away that could be a cost savings of potentially $57,900 in five years.

Nystrom said nothing changes with the logos or the equipment inside the vehicle.

The technology within the vehicles would be up-to-date.

Council members discussed how the 100% equity coming back to the city is a positive factor.

It was discussed how Farmington Police and Fire vehicles are more expensive than what other city departments are using.

Nystrom said the frontend cost is lower because the city is paying a monthly fee per vehicle, and when the vehicle is turned in, one is being sold. Nystrom said for any ordered vehicle the city has not received, Enterprise would take over and lease it to the city.

Enterprise has evaluated the fire department’s chief and utility vehicle fleet and mapped out a replacement plan.

City staff noted the budget will managed in the same way, but the city will be making payments rather than paying them off all at once. All the public safety vehicles are paid for out of the same fund.

The council asked if the city will look to revamp how it acquires vehicles.

“Eventually, this program could be expanded to include most non-large city vehicles,” Constantineau said.

