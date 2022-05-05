School: Suspended Schenectady High School student entered school with BB gun, is arrested

Two views of the imitation handgun seized by police. Credit: Schenectady Police Department

SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady High School student out on suspension was arrested Wednesday, accused of entering the school wearing a ski mask while possessing a BB gun that looked like a real firearm, authorities said.

Police later described what the student was found with as an imitation Glock handgun and provided two images of it.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m., according to a Wednesday night letter sent to parents from High School Principal Christopher Chank.

The letter states a “person wearing a ski mask and gloves” was spotted walking the school’s hallways. When school administrators and members of the school safety team tried to confront the person, but the person quickly walked away.

The individual was eventually stopped, but provided false identification before they exited the building and ran towards fields behind the high school, the letter read.

The school’s community engagement officers were called in and eventually apprehended the individual, who was then identified as a student out on suspension and not allowed on campus. The student was found carrying a bag containing a BB gun that looked like a real weapon, according to the letter.

The student was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds,” according to the letter. The student is also facing additional consequences from the district for violating the code of conduct.

“Safety is always a top priority at our school,” the letter reads. “We are grateful to the Schenectady Police Department and the CEOs for their continued partnership in keeping our school safe.”

The incident comes just days after the City Council Public Safety Committee paved the way for the expansion of the community engagement officer program following weeks of intense debate and criticism surrounding the program at Board of Education meetings over the last two months.

Under the proposal, the program would expand over the next three years to include six police officers, including two at the school and three that would split time between the district’s middle and elementary schools. A sergeant supervisor would oversee the program.

Cost for the $600,000 program would be split evenly between the police department and school district.

Police Chief Eric Clifford approached Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. about starting the program last year following an uptick in calls police have made to the district.

The pair have also touted the program as a way to build relationships between the community and police department, a goal that aligns with the city’s police reform plan adopted last year.

But critics of the program have argued police have no place in schools and the district would be better off spending using the $300,000 it would pay the city for the program to fund mental health services.

The Board of Education narrowly approved the program in a 4-3 vote. The full City Council will vote to approve the program on Monday.

