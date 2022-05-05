ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday.

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged caution and reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1td0FE_0fTwrNwD00
Courtesy: Fair Grove Fire Protection District

The Doolittle Fire Protection District posted on social media that the Vida Bridge on County Road 7460 is impassable, and that Highway J just north of Highway M is closed because there is water over the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rke5g_0fTwrNwD00
Courtesy Doolittle Fire Protection District

Ash Grove Fire Protection District also said there is flooding in the area and shared several images of water over roadways Thursday morning on Facebook .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YS1f_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UL0Yn_0fTwrNwD00
Flooding on Farm Road 80 and Brookside. Courtesy: Ash Grove Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NTNu_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elpvK_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwDr7_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDZtG_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJaAD_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2YIR_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwQah_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VBCO_0fTwrNwD00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQyQv_0fTwrNwD00

Photos of Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. Courtesy of Josh Campbell of Springfield.

Many counties in the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox viewing area are under a flood warning Thursday morning. See current weather warnings here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
