U.S. Politics

US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji. American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs...

