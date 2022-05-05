AEW Makes Change To Visual Presentation Of Dynamite

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about recently being in contact with Vince McMahon, during the Pounding The Meat podcast:. “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO