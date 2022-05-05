Tools, games, other items available at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Books aren’t the only items that can be checked out of the Kingsport Public Library. The library has added a new feature that allows community members to borrow a wide variety of tools, outdoor games and other things.

The ‘Library of Things’ allows anyone with a library card to borrow things like shovels, rakes, a posthole digger, leafblowers, soccer balls, a stud finder, pickleball, kickball and more. A release from the library says people can use them infrequently or test them out before purchasing their own.

“We want to provide the community with access to the resources they need,” said Chris Markley, the manager of the Kingsport Public Library. “This collection will continue to grow to support the varied interests and needs of the community.”

The items in the Library of Things are only available to adults with a Kingsport Public Library card and can be checked out for a period of seven days. That checkout period can be renewed if no one else has a hold on the item.

As the collection of items is small for the time being, library management asks that people only check out one item at a time. An inventory of the items is available on the library’s website by searching “Library of Things” in the top bar.

