The battle for logistics space is continuing to intensify despite the cost-of-living crisis and shoppers’ return to the high street, according to new data.Demand for warehouses soared during the pandemic as shoppers increasingly moved online.However, new figures from real estate experts at Colliers reveal that take-up and prices for logistics space have continued to increase despite the easing of restrictions and pressure on consumer spending.Andrea Ferranti, head of industrial and logistics research at Colliers, said the development of new sites is unable to keep up with demand, thus causing a surge in prices.“The demand is huge and the speed of...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO