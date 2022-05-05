ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Huey Magoo’s opens doors in Kingsport

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 3,600-square foot restaurant had its grand opening at 2700 E. Stone Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release.

A release says the Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders franchise serves a variety of chicken, sandwiches and salads for takeout, dine-in or pick-up through its double-thru. The restaurant also offers orders through third-party delivery services.

Its opening marks the first of 20 Huey Magoo’s in the Tri-Cities and Nashville area and is operated under franchisees Odus, Addie, Rudy and Katie Mundy, who have also operated multiple Fazolis franchises for 26 years.

“Kingsport is a great area to be in,” said the Mundy family. “We’ve been eyeing the Tri-Cities area for some time and were thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to enter the market. We’re elated to be here and serve the Kingsport community for years to come.”

Menu options include chicken tenders, sandwiches, wraps and salads. The Kingsport location will remain open daily from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for dine-in and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. for drive-thru. For more information, click here .

