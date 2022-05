If you’re an Instagram user, you already know there’s no escaping the influencer. You almost can’t help but doom scroll through their mindless reels, silently judge their cringe dance moves to a song you’ve memorised against your will, engage with their elaborate skincare routines, or simply just appreciate the aesthetic of their filter-dipped selfie. Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying there’s a small part of you that wants to live their life. After all, they’re always getting free stuff from brands, eating at the most exclusive restaurants, spending their weekends lazing in opulent villas, and charging an average person’s monthly salary just to post one Instagram story.

INSTAGRAM ・ 2 DAYS AGO