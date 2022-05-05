ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Road Dogg Addresses Randy Orton’s Claim About The Abilities Of Certain NXT Stars

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, Randy Orton did an interview with Pat McAfee and talked about how he worked with guys from NXT that “don’t know what the f**k they’re doing.”. During his podcast, former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James addressed Orton’s comments:....

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Comments On Young Fan Jumping The Barricade At WWE Event

After this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the dark match main event. Following the match, Rhodes met with people at ringside and a young fan ended up jumping the barricade in an effort to get a picture with Rhodes. Rhodes said the following in regards to a video that was published on Twitter:
WWE
PWMania

Vince Russo Says He Was Recently In Contact With Vince McMahon, Shoots On WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about recently being in contact with Vince McMahon, during the Pounding The Meat podcast:. “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Addresses Rumors Of A Possible AEW Return

Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television, During an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Here is what Hart had to say:. “Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Road Dogg
PWMania

News On The 2022 WWE Draft Date

A recent report from Ringside News notes that the WWE Draft is now on the internal calendar for September. The dates for the 2021 Draft were changed a few times and that could end up happening again this year. A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that there’s also talk of holding the WWE Draft in August this year, right after SummerSlam on July 30.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card:. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c) Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Advertised For RAW At Madison Square Garden

As noted, WWE announced more than 30 new dates for their summer 2022 tour on Friday morning, including live RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, plus non-televised live events under the Saturday Night’s Main Event and Sunday Stunner banners. It was announced that the July 25 RAW will take place from The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pwmania Com#Nxt
PWMania

Matt Hardy Wants Larger-Than-Life Stars Similar To Steve Austin & The Rock In AEW

Matt Hardy commented on wanting to see a larger-than-life character in AEW during his podcast:. “I do think you do have to have characters that are larger than life to gain casual fans, people that don’t typically watch wrestling. There are some people that watch for a character and really don’t give a s*** about a five-star match. That’s what we do here, I’m speaking very openly and honestly. I think that’s something that’s very important that you have the Hulk Hogan’s who transcend time, characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, two of the best characters ever. I hope down the road AEW, we find someone who really carries that and they ooze that larger-than-life charisma that does draw in casual fans, and I think that’s one of the things we need to work towards our core base. If we can get someone in that position, then that’s an added bonus.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/6)

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Uniondale NY. WWE previously announced a Tables Match between New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland for tonight SmackDown but it’s interesting to note that the match is no longer listed on the WWE website. The only match listed...
WWE
PWMania

How Much Money Bray Wyatt Was Making Towards The End Of His WWE Run

Several wrestling promotions have reportedly shown interest in using Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) but money has been an issue, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Meltzer noted that at the time Wyatt left WWE, “he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.” Rotunda recently worked on a movie project but hasn’t wrestled since leaving WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Original Plans For Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell Storyline

Former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) recently spoke to Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed what was planned for she and Indi Hartwell on the NXT 2.0 brand. Before Hartwell left Australia for WWE a few years back, Melbourne Championship Wrestling did an angle where...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Matt Hardy Calls CM Punk One Of The Greatest Wrestlers Of All-Time

Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. During it, he spoke about CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and praised him for being one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. “For me personally, I’m happy to see Punk...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Dakota Kai and Samuel Shaw’s WWE NXT Releases, More

– News of Dakota Kai’s release was said to have gotten a lot of “private negative feedback” from women within WWE as she was “very well respected” as a worker, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Prior to her being cut, Kai was said to have been offered a new contract but she made a decision to not sign it as she didn’t see a future with the company.
WWE
PWMania

Malcolm Bivens Sets The Record Straight About The End Of His WWE Run

During his Malcolm Live At The Stand show, former WWE personality Malcolm Bivens addressed the end of his run with the company and brought up a report about Omos:. “A lot of people want to know, ‘Malcolm, what happened?’ You know what they say, there are three sides to a story. Your side, the truth, and their side. So I gotta be real, I have to…I hate to say I have to control my narrative….Here’s the truth, there are a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes. Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos. Was I told about the main roster? Yes. And people, they think I’m crazy, ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions, potentially, you walked away.’ Yeah. I did because I didn’t want to do it anymore. Unfortunately, I wasn’t happy. At Stand & Deliver, I had a conversation with the head writer and I told him so. Two weeks ago, I said the same thing, I told him, ‘I don’t think this was for me.’ That’s okay. Your happiness is not dictated by what people say you should do, happiness is dictated by what you think you should do. There’s a difference right?”
WWE
PWMania

Owen Hart Once Filled Vince McMahon’s Office With Hogs As A Rib

Matt Hardy spoke about the late, great Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. During it, he recalled a time when Hart pulled a rib on Vince McMahon:. “They had the hog pen match between Triple H and Henry O Godwinn where they were...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Watch Impact Wrestling: Countdown To Under Siege

IMPACT Wrestling presents the Countdown to UNDER SIEGE – LIVE AND FREE – with the exclusive showdown between Gisele Shaw and one half the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champs – the legendary Madison Rayne. Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Forbidden Door Pre-Sale Sellout

AEW and NJPW drew an instant sellout for the pre-sale to their upcoming joint supershow – Forbidden Door. The Ticketmaster pre-sale began at 11am ET yesterday morning and at times there were well over 20,000 in the queue. The pre-sale quickly sold out, but it took around 40 minutes because the companies did not release every ticket at once.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals What He Looks For When He Brings In New Talent

Tony Khan made an appearance on Swerve City Podcast with Swerve Strickland to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW President was asked what he looks for when he brings in talent:. “Well, there’s a lot of things. First of all, when you look at their body...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy