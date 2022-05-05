ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Reacts To What Ember Moon Said About Her WWE Experience

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Athena (Ember Moon) talked about the final months of her time with WWE and vented her frustrations. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Athena said about her time with the company…. “I listened to certain parts of...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Cody Rhodes Comments On Young Fan Jumping The Barricade At WWE Event

After this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the dark match main event. Following the match, Rhodes met with people at ringside and a young fan ended up jumping the barricade in an effort to get a picture with Rhodes. Rhodes said the following in regards to a video that was published on Twitter:
WWE
PWMania

Vince Russo Says He Was Recently In Contact With Vince McMahon, Shoots On WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about recently being in contact with Vince McMahon, during the Pounding The Meat podcast:. “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Addresses Rumors Of A Possible AEW Return

Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television, During an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Here is what Hart had to say:. “Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”
WWE
PWMania

News On The 2022 WWE Draft Date

A recent report from Ringside News notes that the WWE Draft is now on the internal calendar for September. The dates for the 2021 Draft were changed a few times and that could end up happening again this year. A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that there’s also talk of holding the WWE Draft in August this year, right after SummerSlam on July 30.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card:. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c) Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Advertised For RAW At Madison Square Garden

As noted, WWE announced more than 30 new dates for their summer 2022 tour on Friday morning, including live RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, plus non-televised live events under the Saturday Night’s Main Event and Sunday Stunner banners. It was announced that the July 25 RAW will take place from The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PWMania

How Much Money Bray Wyatt Was Making Towards The End Of His WWE Run

Several wrestling promotions have reportedly shown interest in using Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) but money has been an issue, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Meltzer noted that at the time Wyatt left WWE, “he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.” Rotunda recently worked on a movie project but hasn’t wrestled since leaving WWE.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/6)

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Uniondale NY. WWE previously announced a Tables Match between New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland for tonight SmackDown but it’s interesting to note that the match is no longer listed on the WWE website. The only match listed...
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Wants Larger-Than-Life Stars Similar To Steve Austin & The Rock In AEW

Matt Hardy commented on wanting to see a larger-than-life character in AEW during his podcast:. “I do think you do have to have characters that are larger than life to gain casual fans, people that don’t typically watch wrestling. There are some people that watch for a character and really don’t give a s*** about a five-star match. That’s what we do here, I’m speaking very openly and honestly. I think that’s something that’s very important that you have the Hulk Hogan’s who transcend time, characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, two of the best characters ever. I hope down the road AEW, we find someone who really carries that and they ooze that larger-than-life charisma that does draw in casual fans, and I think that’s one of the things we need to work towards our core base. If we can get someone in that position, then that’s an added bonus.”
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Ratings Report For 5/5

Thursday’s Under Siege go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 108,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 0.93% from last week’s 107,000 viewers for the post-Rebellion episode. Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100%...
WWE

