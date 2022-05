WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zula “JoAnn” Wilson, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. Her husband was singing one of her favorite songs to her, and she was surrounded by her children. She was born November 11, 1946, in Folsom,...

