Burnet County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...The Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding is occuring in Manley Hot Springs with many roads and structures still impacted by high water levels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM AKDT, the ice jam which was located 12 miles downriver from Manley Hot Springs released late Sunday morning, and water levels are currently falling. Water is still inundating much of the community but will gradually recede over the next 24 hours. Some low-lying areas will likely have standing water remaining well into the upcoming week.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali...mainly west of Healy. * WHEN...10 PM today to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Loudoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet, or 2.2 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 04/03/1993. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 18.2 Sun 8 pm 18.2 17.4 15.8 MSG unknown
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Morton; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues Monday Afternoon/Evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077 078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah and Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Tonopah, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite detected and airport observation. IMPACT...Hazardous travel affecting the Tonopah area and eastward along US-6 approx 30 miles. Locations impacted include Tonopah, Tonopah Airport and Saulsbury Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties. Blowing dust impacts primarily for southern areas, close to the Colorado-New Mexico border. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM SLEETMUTE TO GEORGETOWN * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area: Kuskokwim River at Sleetmute, Red Devil and Georgetown. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 PM AKDT, - There is an ice jam in place midway between Sleetmute and Red Devil, causing flooding in Sleetmute. Residents have already reported high water over low-lying roads and nearing first floors of houses. There is also an ice jam downriver of Red Devil. There have been additional reports from Georgetown that the runway is underwater. Water levels rise quickly from ice jams. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts can range from localized high water to severe flooding. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible and reduce visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Through 11 PM MST Sunday evening, expect southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Monday, expect expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kaibab and Coconino plateaus, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, northeast plateaus and mesas from 264 northward and Chinle Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening and then resuming from 10 AM MST until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand, mainly north of the Mogollon Rim.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Southern San Luis Valley Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until noon MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Fairfax and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Cacapon River...including Great Cacapon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/24/1937. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 10.1 Sun 8 pm 10.5 10.4 10.0 10.5 2am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

