EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real down 2% as c.bank strikes cautious note; Stocks reverse course

By Susan Mathew
 3 days ago

* Brazil's cenbank hikes by 100 bps overnight * Czech crown cheers larger than expected rate hike * Polish zloty pares gains after smaller rate hike * Dollar surges as euro slides, BoE decision dents pound * S.African rand sinks 3% By Susan Mathew May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped 2% on Thursday hurt by a surging dollar and signals that the central bank's tightening cycle may be ending soon, while the Czech crown cheered a larger than expected hike in interest rates. Emerging market currencies more broadly were slammed by a surging dollar. With the Bank of England flagging recession risks, the pound sank 2%, sending investors to the U.S. currency, allowing it to decidedly shrug off weakness spurred by a less hawkish-than-expected U.S. Federal Reserve. South Africa's rand plunged 3%, on course for its worst session in more than one year, while currencies of Mexico and Chile fell 0.6% and 1.3% respectively. Tracking a slide in Wall Street, an index of emerging market shares also slipped 0.4% after having gained up 1.2% earlier in the session. Brazilian equities slumped 2.4%, while heavyweight Chinese blue-chips and Hong Kong stocks also ended the day in the red. Mexican shares dropped 1.5% to hover near six week lows. The Czech central bank raised the key rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, compared to a 50 bps move expected by markets, and signaled more tightening. Aided also by a weakening euro, the Czech crown rose 0.2% to 24.555 per euro. The Polish zloty, meanwhile, pared some session gains after the key rate was hiked by 75 bps to 5.25%, less than expected. Brazil's real dropped to 5.0046 per dollar, following two days of gains, after the central bank overnight delivered a 100 basis points interest rate hike as expected, but flagged a smaller increase next month and a more significant risk of economic slowdown. "Higher U.S. interest rates and expectations that (Brazil's central bank) is entering the latter part of its hiking cycle as growth conditions respond to higher domestic interest rates have reduced the real's carry appeal," said currency analysts at Monex. "We expect the USDBRL rate to climb back above 5 in the near-term as election risks start to build." Strategists at Citi, however, argued to the opposite effect: "We don't expect (the central bank) decision to negatively affect the real given that carry differentials are high enough." The heavily controlled Russian rouble briefly reached its highest level against the dollar since March 2020, while investors watched developments around possible new sanctions against Moscow. Among individual stocks, Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA sank 9.5% after it reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a 22 million real profit a year ago. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1422 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1060.00 -0.36 MSCI LatAm 2274.82 -1.67 Brazil Bovespa 105695.53 -2.44 Mexico IPC 50638.00 -1.54 Chile IPSA 4926.14 0.81 Argentina MerVal 88645.68 -0.845 Colombia COLCAP 1610.19 -0.22 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0046 -2.06 Mexico peso 20.1380 -0.62 Chile peso 864.6 -1.46 Colombia peso 4074.65 -0.33 Peru sol 3.76 0.13 Argentina peso 116.1500 -0.11 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

